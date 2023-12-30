Before the ball drops in 2023, All Elite Wrestling is giving fans one more pay-per-view to close out the year with AEW Worlds End. This marks the inaugural edition of Worlds End and the first AEW PPV since Full Gear.

AEW Worlds End will be headlined by MJF, who defends the AEW World Championship against Samoa Joe. For several weeks, MJF has been tormented by a masked figure known as “The Devil.” On the go-home edition of Dynamite, MJF lost the ROH World Tag Team Championships to The Devil’s Men after Samoa Joe, who voiced Sweet Tooth in Twisted Metal, did not show up to the ring due to injury. However, it was all a plan, as Joe worked with The Devil to fake his injury. Joe then hit MJF with multiple chair shots to close Dynamite, gaining the upper hand heading into Worlds End.

Recommended Videos

Another noteworthy match is the Championship Final of the AEW Continental Classic. After weeks of pool play, Jon Moxley defeated Swerve Strickland and Jay White to win the Gold League, while Eddie Kingston defeated Bryan Danielson to take home the Blue League. Moxley and Kingston will now face off at Worlds End to determine the first-ever winner of the AEW Continental Classic. The winner will be a Triple Crown Champion, which consists of the ROH World Championship, NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, and the inaugural AEW Continental Championship.

For more information about how to watch Worlds End, keep reading.

When and where is 2023 AEW Worlds End?

AEW Worlds End starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday, December 30. Coverage of the Zero Pre-Show begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. Worlds End will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. This is the first AEW PPV in the state of New York.

How to watch 2023 AEW Worlds End

AEW Worlds End will air on Bleacher Report via its website or app for fans in the United States and Canada. Worlds End costs $50 and includes access to the live stream plus the on-demand replay for 72 hours after the event. U.S. residents can catch Worlds End in select Dave & Busters, movie theaters, and Tom’s Watch Bar venues.

International fans can buy Worlds End through TrillerTV, YouTube, and PPV.com. Go to the AEW website for more purchase options for international residents.

2023 AEW Worlds End

The card for Worlds End is stacked from top to bottom. Besides the AEW World Championship and AEW Continental Classic, Christian Cage and Adam Copeland will write another chapter in their rivalry when they battle for the AEW TNT Championship. Furthermore, Timeless” Toni Storm defends the AEW Women’s World Championship against Riho.

View the entire card below.

AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW TNT Championship – No Disqualification match : Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland

: Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland AEW Women’s World Championship Match: “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) (with Luther) vs. Riho

“Timeless” Toni Storm (c) (with Luther) vs. Riho AEW TBS Championship: Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon

Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadon Championship Final of the AEW Continental Classic for the inaugural Triple Crown Championship : Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston Eight-man tag team match: Ricky Starks, Big Bill, and The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs) (with Don Callis) vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Sting

Ricky Starks, Big Bill, and The Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs) (with Don Callis) vs. Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Sting Singles Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee

Swerve Strickland vs. Keith Lee Singles Match: Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo

Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo FTW Championship – FTW Rules match*: Hook (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Hook (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta 20-Man Battle Royale*: Winner gets a future AEW TNT Championship match

*Match will be on the pre-show.

Editors' Recommendations