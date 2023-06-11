How to watch the 2023 Tony Awards live stream for free

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The top productions and performers on Broadway from the past year take centerstage for the 2023 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11. The ceremony will be in New York City, but not at Radio City or the Beacon Theater. The United Palace in Washington Heights will host the Tony Awards in 2023. Former Tony nominee and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will host the ceremony for the second straight year.

Some Like It Hot, the musical adaption of the 1959 film starring Marilyn Monroe, led the field with 13 nominations. & Juliet, New York, New York, and Shucked all received nine nominations. The two most-nominated plays, Ain’t No Mo’ and Leopoldstadt, each received six nominations.

How to watch the 2023 Tony Awards

The 2023 Tony Awards is set for 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on June 11. The ceremony will air live on CBS. The awards show can be accessed through the CBS app or the CBS website. You will need a cable TV login for access.

The pre-show, The Tony Awards: Act One, will stream on Pluto TV at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. Pluto TV is Paramount’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service. Pluto TV does not require an account so users can watch for free.

Watch the 2023 Tony Awards live stream on Paramount+

In addition to CBS, the Tony Awards will stream live on Paramount+. However, only Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream the show live. Premium is the ad-free plan from Paramount+ that costs $10/month or $100/year. The other Paramount+ plan, Essential, includes ads and costs $5/month or $50/year. Subscribers to Essetinal can still watch hit Paramount+ TV series and movies, including 1923, Mayor of Kingstown, and Mission Impossible: Fallout.

Watch the 2023 Tony Awards on Hulu with Live TV

The Tony Awards on CBS is available to Hulu with Live TV subscribers. Besides CBS, there are over 85 live TV channels, ranging from TNT and ESPN to Bravo and HGTV. There are two different paid plans, but both include Disney+ and ESPN+. For $70 monthly, subscribers can gain access to Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83 monthly, users will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the 2023 Tony Awards live stream on YouTube TV

The Tony Awards will be available to stream on CBS through YouTube TV. Other featured channels on the service include FOX, ABC, The CW, Pop, and USA. Overall, the number of channels available exceeds 100. New subscribers will only pay $65 a month for the first three months of YouTube TV before it increases to $73 per month. Sign up for a free trial before committing to the full price.

Watch the 2023 Tony Awards live stream on Fubo TV

Experience all the performances from the Tony Awards on CBS with Fubo TV. With no contracts at sign-up and no hidden fees, users can choose from four paid packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latino package for $33 per month. Fubo TV’s channel list features Discovery, ESPN, FOX, MTV, and TLC. New users can try Fubo TV with a free seven-day trial.

Watch the 2023 Tony Awards live stream from abroad with a VPN

Watching the Tony Awards on CBS outside of the U.S. may be difficult because of regional broadcast restrictions. A virtual private network, or VPN, can be the solution to your problems. The VPN will bypass regional broadcasting restrictions and allow access to your favorite channels and streaming services anywhere in the world. A service like NordVPN will ensure a smoother user experience by routing your connection through a U.S.-based server. Nord VPN offers a 30-day money guarantee for new users.

