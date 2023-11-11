 Skip to main content
What channel is the UFC fight on today? Watch UFC 295 live

Noah McGraw
By
Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira face off on a promo poster.
UFC

If you’re looking for the UF 295 channel, you might be asking the wrong questions. Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira is an ESPN+ exclusive PPV, so you technically can’t watch it on network or cable TV. You’ll need an ESPN+ subscription and a smart tv, computer or phone. Keep reading to see how to watch UFC online.

What channel is the UFC fight tonight?

UFC 295 is an exclusive UFC PPV event in the U.S., and it will be broadcast tonight, Saturday, November 11. The main event will be streamed on ESPN+, and you’ll need to buy the PPV. While the fight won’t be broadcast on ESPN, so this technically isn’t a channel, you can still watch it on any smart TV, phone or computer with an ESPN+ account. You can read more about your sign up options below.

While the main event costs $80 and is streamed exclusively on ESPN+ PPV, there are more fights happening at the event that you can stream for cheaper, or even for free. At 6:15 p.m. ET, a round of early prelim fights start streaming on ESPN+ and YouTube, from the ESPNMMA account. There are four fights of various weight classes. At 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+ and ESPNMMA on YouTube will broadcast four more prelim fights. Then finally, around 10:00 p.m. ET, the main event starts. It will feature five total fights including an interim title fight and the Light Heavyweight Championship bout between Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira.

How to watch the UFC 295 live stream

The main card of UFC 295 is an ESPN+ exclusive PPV. That means you’ll have to buy the event and also be an ESPN+ subscriber. The PPV portion of the event costs $80, and there’s no way around that. There are, however, a few different options for buying the ESPN+ subscription. Unfortunately there isn’t an ESPN+ free trial, so the cheapest option is to get one month of ESPN+ for $11, bringing the total for the event to $91. If you don’t yet have a Disney+ or Hulu account, you can buy the Disney Bundle for $15. This gets you access to all three streaming sites, so it’s definitely worth it if you’re interested in even two of them.

The third option is a special promotion for this UFC event. You can currently buy the PPV and a year of ESPN+ for $135. Since a year of ESPN+ is normally $110, this is saving you $55 total. This is a great chance for UFC fans to grab an ESPN+ subscription and save some money. Remember, you’ll have to be an ESPN+ subscriber for the next UFC PPV too, so you might as well have a membership.

If you want to watch UC 295 early prelims and prelims, you don’t actually need any subscriptions at all. They will all stream on the ESPNMMA YouTube account. They will also stream on ESPN+, so if you already have an account or buy one for UFC 295, you can stream them there too. If you’re not in the U.S. there are a wide variety of options for watching around the world, all of which are PPVs. You can also just use one of the best VPNs for streaming to connect to a server in the U.S. and watch the fight that way.

