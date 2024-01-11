Tip off for the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks is just a few moments away. Both teams have 22 wins on the season, but the Knicks are coming off a win over the Blazers and the Mavericks just lost to the Memphis Grizzlies. Vegas oddsmakers are giving the edge to the Knicks, who will get to keep their momentum from Tuesday’s win.

The Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks game starts at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight. This game is exclusive to local Bally Sport channels, so streaming it isn’t simple — not impossible, but not straightforward. Here are our recommendations for how to live stream the game online.

Recommended Videos

The best way to watch the Mavericks vs. Knicks live stream

This game is only being broadcast on local channels, so your options are limited. One potential option is the free version of Sling TV and the NBA League Pass add-on. Sling Freestream is a completely free cable TV option from Sling. You can get Sling Freestream and add the NBA League Pass to it for $10 for your first month (down from its usual $15). If you want to watch more NBA games, you can opt for the Sling Orange package, which includes channels like ESPN and TNT, for $15 for your first month (down from its usual $40). Make sure to check your local listings first, since NBA League Pass is subject to local blackouts.

Is there a free Mavericks vs. Knicks live stream?

Since this game is being broadcast on local Bally Sports channels, there is no way to stream it for free. The cheapest option is to get NBA League Pass through a service like Sling TV, Fubo or Hulu with Live TV. NBA League Pass is also subject to local blackouts, so you might not be able to access the game online if your local channel is broadcasting it. You can always try going back to the old antenna TV if you’re in the area.

Watch the Mavericks vs. Knicks live stream from abroad

If you’re not in the U.S. it’s even harder to watch this game. Your best bet is one of the best VPNs for streaming combined with NBA League Pass. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general, and it’s currently on sale as part of VPN deals. You can get a two-year plan for the equivalent of just over $3 per month. Grab an account, connect to a server in the U.S., then fire up the online cable replacement of your choice and stream through NBA League Pass.

Editors' Recommendations