This content was produced in partnership with Sling TV.

In case you’ve never heard of it, Sling TV is an excellent streaming service that allows you to watch hundreds of live cable TV channels online, and from virtually any device. It is honestly one of the better ways to modernize your traditional programming, meaning you can ditch the conventional cable TV subscription and opt for Sling TV’s plans with a whole lot more flexibility. For example, if you’re going on a road trip you can always pick up watching, right from where you left off, on a mobile device, tablet, or laptop. But like most streaming services, Sling TV’s content is not free, at least that’s how it was. Now, thanks to a new service called Sling Freestream you’ll be able to watch live TV, shows, movies, and much more totally free — no credit card necessary. At this point, you’re probably wondering what’s the catch? Well, there is no catch, it’s free, always will be free, and you can start watching right now, or later if you prefer. We’ll dig into some of the finer details below, like what channels are available and what content to expect, but for now, you can head over to Freestream to begin watching any time you’re ready.

Sling Freestream is Sling’s relatively new, ad-supported TV service that allows you to watch content for free, no credit card necessary. Through the service, you can access over 210 free live TV channels, including AMC Thrillers, MTV Pluto, Buzzr, Fail Army, The Grapevine, iFC Films, and much much more. Plus, you can stream over 40,000 on-demand movies and shows with fan favorites like The Walking Dead, Hell’s Kitchen, or Bob Odenkirk’s latest Lucky Hank. Odenkirk plays the freewheeling lawyer Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad.

You can watch content from nearly every genre or category of entertainment, from news and reality TV to dramas and comedies. It’s all here, and there’s either a channel or section filled with on-demand content just for you. Better yet, you can sign up for free and stream from any supported device, including tablets, computers, laptops, phones, smart TVs, streaming media players, you name it. At any time, you can upgrade your experience with a premium subscription to unlock more content, but no, it’s not necessary, and you’ll never be forced to do so. You can continue enjoying Sling Freestream content, totally free, for as long as you like.

Wondering how to get started? It’s simple. You don’t need a Sling account and you can begin watching available content right away, but it’s always best to create an account before you do. After that, head over to Freestream, and away you go. It’s not a free trial, and it’s not a time-limited service. Freestream will continue to be free indefinitely, so there’s really no reason not to sign up. You might as well, so you can watch free content anywhere, anytime. What are you waiting for?

