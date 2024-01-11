 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lakers vs. Suns live stream: Watch the NBA game for free

Noah McGraw
By

The L.A. Lakers and the Phoenix Suns face off today. Both teams are teetering on the edge of a losing record (Suns 19-18, Lakers 19-19). They both feel the pressure, and also likely see the game as winnable. Hopefully this combo gives us a tight match. Vegas odds set the game as a dead 50-50 bet. The game is at 7:00 p.m. PT and will broadcast on TNT. Here are some of the options for live streaming the Lakers vs. Suns tonight, including a free option and our overall recommendation.

The best way to watch the Lakers vs. Suns live stream

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

We recommend using Sling TV to watch the Lakers vs. Suns live stream. That’s because, out of all the cable replacement services, Sling TV is the best at letting you pick which channels to subscribe to. This way you don’t pay for a ton of channels you never watch. You get to choose between Sling TV Orange, Blue, or both. This game is on TNT, which is part of both packages. If your main reason for subscribing is for NBA games, you should pick Orange, since it includes ESPN. Right now you can get your first month of Sling TV for $15 — that’s $25 off the usual price. At the time of writing there is no Sling TV free trial, but it’s worth checking yourself.

Is there a free Lakers vs. Suns live stream?

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.
FuboTV / FuboTV

Yes, you can watch this game without spending any money — if you’re tricky. There is a Fubo free trial that will get you access to all of their channels (including TNT) for seven days. Once that trial is over, however, you’ll have to spend $80 per month for the full Fubo service. If you only care about this one game, this is the best way to watch it. If you plan on watching more NBA over the next couple months, you should spring for the cheaper Sling TV package.

Watch the Lakers vs. Suns live stream from abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re outside the U.S. it can be tough to pick up American basketball games. Thankfully the best VPNs for streaming let you spoof a connection from a U.S. server. We recommend getting a subscription to NordVPN, since it’s the best VPN in general, then using one of the options above to stream the game. NordVPN is currently just over $3 per month when you commit to a two-year plan. Check out other VPN deals for similar discounts.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies live stream: Watch the 2024 Sugar Bowl
The Texas Longhorns run out of the tunnel on the football field.

All eyes will be on the College Football Playoff Semifinals on New Year's Day as the college football bowl season nears its conclusion. In the second semifinal, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) will take on the No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) in the 2024 Sugar Bowl. The game will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

After losing to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, Texas's chances for the playoff decreased dramatically. However, Oklahoma lost multiple games, reopening the door for the Longhorns. Texas took advantage of the opportunity and won the Big Championship, punching their ticket to the playoff. Texas now faces the undefeated Washington Huskies, who defeated Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship. Washington will attempt to win their first National Championship since 1991.
Watch the Texas vs. Washington live stream on ESPN Networks
https://twitter.com/CFBPlayoff/status/1731367225708167352

Read more
Where to watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024
Ryan Seacrest stands at a podium and speaks.

End 2023 on a high note by watching the ball drop at Times Square on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024. Dick Clark's New Year's Eve special has been the number-one program for holiday coverage for over three decades. Seacrest returns to anchor the festivities in New York City, and Rita Ora will be his co-host. Television personality Jeannie Mai leads coverage in Los Angeles, while Miss Universe Dayanara Torres hosts in Puerto Rico for the Spanish-language countdown.

The New Year's special boasts many performances by some of the leading artists in music, including Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Ludacris, and many more. Post Malone will perform from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, while K-pop group NewJeans hits the stage in South Korea.

Read more
Liberty Flames vs. Oregon Ducks live stream: watch the 2024 Fiesta Bowl
The Oregon Duck mascot looks up to the stands.

The 2024 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl kicks off New Year's Six play in 2024 with a game between the No. 23 Liberty Flames (13-0) and No. 8 Oregon Ducks (11-2). The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on January 1, 2024. The trio of Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, and Kris Budden will be on commentary for ESPN at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Led by first-year coach Jamey Chadwell, Liberty is having one of the best seasons in school history. Liberty defeated New Mexico State in the Conference USA championship to cap off a perfect regular season. On the Oregon side, the Ducks had a terrific year with an 11-1 regular season. However, Oregon fell to the Washington Huskies for the second time this season in the Pac-12 Championship, ending their hope for a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Read more