Lakers vs. Suns live stream: Watch the NBA game for free

The L.A. Lakers and the Phoenix Suns face off today. Both teams are teetering on the edge of a losing record (Suns 19-18, Lakers 19-19). They both feel the pressure, and also likely see the game as winnable. Hopefully this combo gives us a tight match. Vegas odds set the game as a dead 50-50 bet. The game is at 7:00 p.m. PT and will broadcast on TNT. Here are some of the options for live streaming the Lakers vs. Suns tonight, including a free option and our overall recommendation.

The best way to watch the Lakers vs. Suns live stream

We recommend using Sling TV to watch the Lakers vs. Suns live stream. That’s because, out of all the cable replacement services, Sling TV is the best at letting you pick which channels to subscribe to. This way you don’t pay for a ton of channels you never watch. You get to choose between Sling TV Orange, Blue, or both. This game is on TNT, which is part of both packages. If your main reason for subscribing is for NBA games, you should pick Orange, since it includes ESPN. Right now you can get your first month of Sling TV for $15 — that’s $25 off the usual price. At the time of writing there is no Sling TV free trial, but it’s worth checking yourself.

Is there a free Lakers vs. Suns live stream?

Yes, you can watch this game without spending any money — if you’re tricky. There is a Fubo free trial that will get you access to all of their channels (including TNT) for seven days. Once that trial is over, however, you’ll have to spend $80 per month for the full Fubo service. If you only care about this one game, this is the best way to watch it. If you plan on watching more NBA over the next couple months, you should spring for the cheaper Sling TV package.

Watch the Lakers vs. Suns live stream from abroad

If you’re outside the U.S. it can be tough to pick up American basketball games. Thankfully the best VPNs for streaming let you spoof a connection from a U.S. server. We recommend getting a subscription to NordVPN, since it’s the best VPN in general, then using one of the options above to stream the game. NordVPN is currently just over $3 per month when you commit to a two-year plan. Check out other VPN deals for similar discounts.

