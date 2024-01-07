NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for January 7

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The end is here for the 2023 NFL season. Week 18 marks the final weekend of the regular season. In the AFC, four teams – the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cleveland Browns – have clinched playoff berths. In the NFC, five teams – the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Rams – have punched their tickets to the postseason.

Fourteen games will be played on January 7. A few playoff spots are up for grabs, including the No. 2 seed in the AFC, which will be awarded to the winner of the contest between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. Fans can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV and watch every NFL game for $39. Below, check out the NFL Week 18 schedule, plus channel and live-stream information.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo

If the Buccaneers lose to the Panthers, the winner of the Falcons (7-9) and Saints (8-8) clinches the NFC South, the No. 4 seed, and a home playoff game. Unlike the Falcons, who can only get into the postseason with a win and Tampa loss, New Orleans can secure a wild card with a win and losses by the Seahawks and Packers.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals start time, channel, and live stream

A reminder that Joe Flacco has only played 5 games this season 🐐#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/zjKIqPXvqU — SN Ohio (@SN_Ohio) January 4, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo

The Browns (11-5) are safely in the playoffs as the No. 5 seed. Cleveland cannot improve their seeding. With essentially nothing on the line, the Browns will rest most of their starters, including quarterback Joe Flacco. The Bengals (8-8) have been eliminated from playoff contention. However, they can clinch their third straight winning season with a victory over the Browns.

New York Jets at New England Patriots start time, channel, and live stream

.@AlbertBreer explains why he thinks Bill Belichick will be coaching his last game as #Patriots Head Coach this weekend against the Jets. Full interview: https://t.co/0Ghcio4BKC pic.twitter.com/e8jTj9m1cK — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) January 4, 2024

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo , Sling TV

In a game where both teams cannot qualify for the playoffs, the matchup between the Jets (6-10) and Patriots (4-12) has massive NFL draft implications. New York and New England can improve their chances of a better draft pick with a loss. However, don’t expect either team to tank due to their heated rivalry.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo

The Jaguars (9-7) have lost four of their past five games. Yet, Jacksonville still controls its playoff destiny. If the Jaguars defeat the Titans (5-11), Jacksonville clinches the AFC South, the No. 4 seed, and a home playoff game. If the Jaguars lose, the winner of the Texans versus Colts secures the AFC South. The Jaguars can still make the playoffs with a loss if the Steelers and Broncos lose, and the Texans versus Colts game doesn’t end in a tie.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo , Sling TV

With their loss in Week 17, the Vikings (7-9) need a miracle to make the postseason. To do so, Minnesota must win. Plus, the Packers and Seahawks have to lose, along with a loss from the Bucs or Saints. It’s a long shot. The Lions (11-5) are virtually locked into the No. 3 seed. However, the Lions can move to the No. 2 seed with a win and losses by the Cowboys and Eagles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo , Sling TV

The scenario is simple for the Buccaneers (8-8) to make the playoffs. If the Bucs defeat the Panthers (2-14), Tampa secures the NFC South, No. 4 seed, and a home playoff game. If the Bucs lose, their season is likely over. Can the Panthers play spoiler and ruin the season for their division rival?

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders start time, channel, and live stream

With Arizona’s win over the Eagles today: 🏈Cowboys clinch the NFC East title with a win next week in Washington. 🏈49ers clinch the NFC’s No. 1 seed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2023

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo , Sling TV

Because of the Eagles’ loss in Week 17, the Cowboys (11-5) now have a chance to clinch the No. 2 seed in Week 18. If the Cowboys defeat the Commanders (4-12), Dallas earns the NFC East, the No. 2 seed, and at least one home playoff game. More importantly, the Cowboys avoid the 49ers, a team that beat them by over 30 points this season, until, potentially, the NFC Championship.

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo , Sling TV

The Rams (9-7) and the 49ers (12-4) have clinched playoff spots. The Rams will be the No. 6 or 7 seed, while the 49ers are the No. 1 seed. Both teams will be sitting multiple starters, including Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Technically, the Rams have more to play for, but both teams are focused on leaving this game healthy.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo

The train is off the track in Philadelphia. The Eagles (11-5) started the season 10-1. Since then, the Eagles are 1-4 and will likely have to win three road playoff games to return to the Super Bowl. Philadelphia can secure the No. 2 seed with a win over the Giants (5-11) and a Cowboys loss. If the Cowboys win, the Eagles will be the No. 5 seed.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers start time, channel, and live stream

The last time the #Packers closed the season vs the Bears with a playoff spot on the line pic.twitter.com/H2kYZlYyML — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) January 4, 2024

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo

After two straight victories, the Packers are on the brink of the postseason. With a win over the Bears (7-9), the Packers clinch a playoff berth. With a loss, the Packers could still make the postseason, but only with losses by the Vikings, Seahawks, and one of the Bucs or Saints. However, Chicago has won four of their past five games and will not roll over for their division rival.

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo , Sling TV

With a loss in Week 17, the Seahawks (8-8) no longer control their playoff destiny. First, the Seahawks must take care of their business and defeat the Cardinals (4-12). If Seattle wins, the Packers must lose or tie for the Seahawks to qualify for the NFC postseason.

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: NFL+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo , Sling TV

This is one of the rare games featuring two non-playoff teams. The Broncos (8-8) and Raiders (7-9) have been eliminated from the postseason. Both teams want to win and end the season on a high note. However, the Broncos and Raiders have major issues to address this offseason. The Broncos need to find a new quarterback, while the Raiders must hire a head coach and general manager.

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers start time, channel, and live stream

Start Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: NFL+ , Paramount+ , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo

Throughout this season, it looked like the Chiefs (10-6) would blow their division lead. In the end, Kansas City won their eighth straight AFC West title. The Chiefs are locked into the No. 3 seed and will host a home game in the Wild Card Round. With nothing on the line, expect the Chiefs to rest their starters against the Chargers (5-11).

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins start time, channel, and live stream

Sunday night's playoff implications. pic.twitter.com/omHB21mxpL — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 4, 2024

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Stream: NFL+ , , YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , Fubo , Sling TV

The most important game of the day will be played on Sunday Night Football. The AFC East is up for grabs when the Buffalo Bills (10-6) face off against the Miami Dolphins (11-5). The Dolphins have already clinched a playoff berth. Miami wins the AFC East and the No. 2 seed with a win. The Dolphins will fall to the No. 6 seed with a loss. Meanwhile, the Bills clinch the division and No. 2 seed with a win. However, Buffalo misses the postseason entirely if they lose, and these three things happen: the Steelers win, Jaguars win, and the Texans and Colts game ends in a tie.

