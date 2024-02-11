Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Before the Super Bowl 2024, start your Sunday with some NBA action. Two games will be played on Sunday afternoon. One of them involves two bitter rivals in the Eastern Conference. The Boston Celtics, the best team in the East, head to South Beach to play the Miami Heat.

With days remaining before the All-Star break, Boston is in a great spot. The Celtics are the clear favorite in the East and hold a multigame lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 1 seed. Meanwhile, the Heat are in the middle of the pack as they try to move into the top six to avoid the Play-In Tournament.

Watch the Celtics vs. Heat live stream on ABC

The game between the Celtics and Heat will air on ABC at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on Sunday, February 11. Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson, JJ Redick, and Cassidy Hubbarth will be on the call from Miami. Stream the NBA on ABC through the ESPN app and ESPN.com. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch the Celtics vs. Heat on ABC

Watch the Celtics vs. Heat live stream on Sling TV

Customers can stream live sports, news, and entertainment without a cable box through Sling TV. With an Orange plan, customers will pay $40 per month for 32 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and Disney Channel. At $45 per month, Blue subscribers can access 42 channels, with ABC being one of them. Customers can bundle Orange and Blue for one monthly price of $60 per month. New subscribers will receive $25 off for the first month.

Watch the Celtics vs. Heat live stream on YouTube TV

Watch the NBA on ABC all season with YouTube TV. The streaming service features 100-plus channels, including NBA-focused networks like ESPN, ESPN2, and TNT. The first three months of YouTube TV cost $63 per month. After that, it’s $73 per month for the YouTube TV Base Plan. However, new customers can sign up for a free trial of YouTube TV.

Watch the Celtics vs. Heat live stream on Hulu with Live TV

ABC is one of the 90-plus channels available with Hulu with Live TV. The streaming service has live sports, so you can watch the Super Bowl on CBS with Hulu. Other channels include MTV, USA, Fox, and NBC. Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month. However, bundle plans featuring Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ start at $77 per month.

Watch the Celtics vs. Heat live stream on Fubo

Watch the Celtics play the Heat on Fubo. This streaming service mirrors cable’s selection of channels. Subscribers can watch over 200 channels featuring news, sports, and entertainment. ABC is also available on Fubo. Customers can select Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 monthly. Sign up for a free trial to get started.

Watch the Celtics vs. Heat live stream from abroad with a VPN

Ensure safe and private access to the internet with a VPN. These virtual private networks protect your computer against malware attacks and phishing sites. VPNs also come in handy when traveling abroad since they bypass regional broadcast restrictions. Our VPN of choice is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

