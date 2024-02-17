Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

All eyes will be on Indianapolis for the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. The league’s best and most skilled players will participate in showcase events over three days, from the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday to the All-Star Game on Sunday. However, one of the most exciting events of the weekend is NBA All-Star Saturday Night.

The stars will be out at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday night as some of the most talented players in the NBA put on a show. All-Star Saturday Night will feature four events: the Kia Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest, Stephen Curry versus Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Challenge, and AT&T Slam Dunk. The action-packed event is a fun night, as fans get to watch their favorite players showcase their dribbling, passing, and shooting abilities.

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium tips off at 8 PM ET on Saturday, Feb. 17 on TNT. Format and rules for the events ⬇️ Kia Skills Challenge: https://t.co/PcbmzcjGZq STARRY 3-Point Contest: https://t.co/bbAzCDC5sH AT&T Slam Dunk: https://t.co/hvNEG9q5JK — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 8, 2024

The 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday night kicks off on TNT at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Saturday, February 17. The order of events: Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, Stephen versus Sabrina, and the Dunk Contest. The event can be accessed through the TNT app and TNT.com. You will need a TV provider for access.

Catch NBA All-Star Saturday night on TNT with YouTube TV. NBA fans can watch basketball all season long on YouTube TV, which features 100-plus channels, including TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC. YouTube TV costs $63 per month for the first three months. Then, the rate increases to $73 per month for the YouTube TV Base Plan. New customers can try YouTube TV at no cost by signing up for a free trial.

Sling TV remains a great option for customers who want live television without a cable box. Sling offers two plans: Orange and Blue. Orange costs $40 per month and features 32 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and QVC. Blue costs $45 per month and features 42 channels, ranging from ABC and NBC to NBC and Bravo. TNT is available with both packages. Sling TV has no annual contracts and offers a 50% discount for the first month.

Experience NBA All-Star Night on Fubo, which offers sports and live TV without cable. Customers can subscribe to Pro at $80 per month, Elite at $90 per month, and Premier at $100 per month. Each plan contains over 190 channels, including TNT, FX, FS1, NFL Network, and Nickelodeon. However, new customers can try the service with a free trial.

Hulu with Live TV customers can watch All-Star Saturday Night with their subscription plan. Hulu with Live TV offers over 90 live and on-demand channels including TNT, TBS, USA, Fox, and ESPN. Hulu with Live TV costs $76 per month. However, bundle plans featuring Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ are available starting at $77 per month.

For internet protection and privacy, download a VPN. These virtual private networks are valuable when traveling because you’re more susceptible to hackers on public Wi-Fi. VPNs also bypass regional broadcast restrictions and access blocked websites. Our top recommendation is NordVPN, an excellent service that offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

