Chiefs vs Raiders live stream: How to watch the NFL game for free

During the AFC West match between Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders on happening today, we’re in for a treat. Kicking off at the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET, this match will be one to watch, with two tough opponents going head-to-head. It’s anyone’s game, but that also means the best way to watch is live while all the action is happening. Of course, that might leave you wondering how to watch the Chiefs vs Raiders live stream. With so many streaming services and channels out there, and NFL games streaming in different places, it’s certainly a valid question.

Don’t worry, we’re going to explain precisely where to tune in and potentially how to watch the Chiefs vs Raiders NFL game free.

The best way to watch Chiefs vs Raiders live stream

Normally, we like to recommend Sling TV for its excellent selection of live cable content in a streaming format, but because the Chiefs vs Raiders live stream will be airing on CBS, that’s out of the question. It means the best place to watch is actually via Hulu with Live TV. While you can also catch the game with an NFL package, CBS and several other live channels are available through Hulu’s live cable version of the platform, including NBC, ESPN, FOX, CBS, TNT, and more. Hulu with Live TV only is $76 per month, but you can grab a Disney+ bundle deal — which includes Hulu + Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ — for . It’s also an excellent way to watch the gamut of live sports, from football to basketball and beyond.

Is there a free Chiefs vs Raiders live stream?

While typically, you have to pay to play, you can take advantage of a sweet loophole to watch the Chiefs vs Raiders live stream free. How, you ask? FuboTV, now just Fubo, is an online streaming service that allows you to watch live cable content, just as you would on-demand or streaming media. It does offer CBS, which is where the Chiefs vs Raiders live stream will be aired. Fubo is offering a free one-week trial, which means if you hurry and sign up, you can watch this week’s games for free. Normally, you’d get access to over 180 channels, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR to record and watch live content later, and simultaneous streaming on up to 10 screens in the Pro plan for $75. But Fubo is offering an incredible deal right now, saving you $20 off your first month, which means you get all of that for your first month after your trial is over.

Other ways to watch the Chiefs vs Raiders live stream

Another place to watch NFL games on CBS and catch the Chiefs vs Raiders live stream is YouTube TV. In addition, there are other sports channels available, like NBA TV, ESPN, and NBC Sports Network, as well as a variety of entertaining channels like AMC, IFC, or Cartoon Network. YouTube TV is the premiere version of the service, with a normal cost of $73 per month, but right now they’re offering a deal — it’s , saving you $66 total.

How to watch the Chiefs vs Raiders live stream from anywhere

If you’re an American traveling abroad, you’ll find it difficult to watch live sports airing from your home country. This is because many streaming services geo-restrict access or block streaming from certain countries, and they do this via your IP address. You can use something like NordVPN, a virtual private network, to mask your IP and bypass those restrictions. For the holidays, NordVPN is offering an awesome deal where you can get 69% off plus 3 months extra. So, the most popular plan is ,  and includes 3 months extra, which works out to about $216 for the first 2 years instead of $699. Again, it’s one of the best ways to watch the Chiefs vs Raiders live stream while traveling abroad or from a country outside the United States.

