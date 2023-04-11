Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We’re still months away from the next NFL season, but we now have pricing information on the next incarnation of NFL Sunday Ticket, the subscription that lets you watch all out-of-market games. The package has left DirecTV’s satellite service and will now be available on YouTube and YouTube TV starting in August.

The option to sign up will be available “over the next few days,” according to the official YouTube blog. And there’s a $100 discount if you sign up by June 6, 2023.

Know this upfront, though: You’ll be paying more for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube than you will on YouTube TV. Here’s how the season pricing breaks down:

YouTube TV members can sign up now for $249 — $100 off the regular price.

YouTube TV also has a bundle with NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone for $289. Again, that’s $100 less than what it’ll cost later.

On YouTube Primetime Channels (that’s the separate subscription scheme that’s part of YouTube proper), you’ll pay $349 for NFL Sunday Ticket as part of the launch promotion. The regular price will cost $100 more.

The NFL Sunday Ticket/RedZone bundle costs $389 and will be $100 more later.

NFL RedZone will still be available elsewhere. It essentially is a standalone channel that flips from game to game as teams are in scoring position, so that you can watch touchdowns and field goals as they happen and skip all the non-scoring plays.

Multiview — the ability to watch multiple games at once — will be available on both YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels. YouTube TV also has unlimited recording and the ability to view key plays, and it’ll show you NFL fantasy football data, real-time stats, and also hide spoilers if you’re waiting to watch the game.

Google, which owns YouTube, says it’s also “working on adding shopping integrations so viewers can easily buy merchandise to support their teams, and social features that YouTube users are already familiar with, like chat, polls, and more.”

Just to state the obvious: Google is certainly looking to bolster YouTube TV’s subscription numbers with that pricing scheme. The live TV service already is the most popular in the U.S., with more than 5 million subscribers as of June 2022 (Google doesn’t regularly release subscription numbers, and when it does, it lacks any more fidelity than that), The next largest service is Hulu With Live TV, which closed out 2022 with 4.5 million subscribers.

YouTube TV costs $73 a month and is available on every major streaming platform. That includes Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Android TV, Apple TV, various smart TVs and gaming platforms, and in a web browser, too.

