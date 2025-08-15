Apple AirPods: everything you need to know

Apple AirPods are nestled in ears everywhere you turn, all around the world, and with good reason: they’re the best wireless headphones for iPhone users.

Thanks to their competitive sound quality, seamless usability and genuinely useful Apple-only features, AirPods have snowballed in popularity since their arrival in late 2016 to become the Cupertino giant’s best-selling accessory. Indeed, over 550 million AirPods have been sold in their nine years on this earth, as reported by Digital Music News.

Picture AirPods and you’re likely envisioning the white, toothbrush-head-shaped earbuds that have become iconic in popular culture, and were fittingly likened to Apple’s wired EarPods… just with the cables chopped off. Perhaps they are even in your lugholes or within sight while you read this.

Of them are three current models – the AirPods 4, AirPods 4 With Active Noise Cancellation, and AirPods Pro 2. But since 2020 the AirPods line has also encompassed an over-ear model, the AirPods Max.

So how do the four AirPods models compare in terms of design, features, performance and price, and which – if any – is best for you? Here is everything you need to know about the AirPods family…

What are AirPods?

AirPods is the name for Apple’s four-strong family of wireless earbuds and headphones.

They connect wirelessly to phones, tablets and other music source devices over Bluetooth, and while they have features that are exclusive to Apple products (and are therefore recommended to be used with them), they are compatible with Android and other non-Apple devices too.

What are the newest AirPods?

While the first generation of AirPods were announced alongside the iPhone 7 and Apple Watch Series 2 in September 2016, Apple is now on to its fourth generation of AirPods, and has expanded the line into several earbud models and an over-ear pair.

The current iterations are the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 With ANC, which released in September 2024 (alongside the latest iPhone 16) and saw the discontinuation of the AirPods 2nd Generation and AirPods 3rd Generation.

You then have the AirPods Pro 2 – the latest generation of Apple’s more advanced, flagship AirPods model – and finally the over-ear AirPods Max, which originally launched in 2020 and were softly updated in 2024.

At Digital Trends, we have reviewed every current AirPods model, awarding each a highly favourable score of 7/10 or over.

There are better options out there for Android users in the highly competitive wireless headphones market, but they are ideal for Apple loyals, hence why they feature in both our best wireless headphones and best wireless earbuds expert buying guides.

Our expert reviews team heralded the AirPods 4 With ANC for offering “the best ANC on the market for folks who hate eartips”, for example, while we deemed the AirPods Max “darn-near perfect, with best-in-class noise canceling”.

The next AirPods?

In nine years, the ‘standard’ AirPods have had four iterations. Since 2019, the Pro model has had only two. And in nearly five years the Max has had only one (their very light update in 2024 was hardly a ‘next-gen’ refresh).

Considering the latest AirPods 4 models launched only late last year, we aren’t expecting an AirPods 5 model anytime soon, with the typical AirPods release cycle suggesting they could arrive in 2027.

The next Pros, however, are likely due a refresh much sooner – the AirPods Pro 3 rumor mill has been churning for months now, and they could appear as soon as next month (September 2025), alongside the anticipated iPhone 17.

If that’s the case, the 2022-released AirPods Pro 2 (which did move from a Lightning to a USB-C port in 2023) will probably be discontinued by the end of this year.

Hopes were high that Apple would launch a second-gen Max last year with some of our AirPods Max 2 wishlist updates, but somewhat disappointingly Apple chose to simply bless them with only a USB-C port and sprinkle of new colourways.

Every AirPods model explained

While there are three earbuds in the current AirPods lineup (two of which share very similar names!), they are all, as you might expect, pretty different to one another when it comes to features, price and sound performance. Let’s break them down…

AirPods 4

Sure, you can still pick up refurbished pairs of the previous-gen AirPods 3 and AirPods 2, but the AirPods 4 are the cheapest of the current models. They cost $129 (although are sometimes discounted under $100) and are now the only AirPods without active noise cancellation technology.

Still, they boast many of the attractive design elements and features we’ve come to expect from AirPods. That iconic, white, semi-open-ear (read: eartip-less) design with intuitive and tactile pinch controls is very familiar, simply with slightly thicker stems and a slightly thinner in-ear profile compared to those of their predecessors.

A slightly smaller charging case with a USB-C port this time round can recharge the earbuds’ five-hour battery life five times before requiring a charge itself. And spatial audio returns to offer a more three-dimensional soundstage for those who like its somewhat hit-and-miss effect.

The AirPods 4 sound great too, even if that semi-open-ear design lets external sounds creep in in noisy environments, and call quality is solid.

Our AirPods 4 review concluded that they are “a no-brainer purchase… they’ll work seamlessly with all of your Apple devices, they’re comfortable, and if you must have a set of semi-open earbuds, they provide very good sound and call quality.”

AirPods 4 with ANC

The AirPods 4 with ANC are essentially very similar to the AirPods 4, but they have active noise cancellation technology, a case that supports wireless charging, and naturally a higher price ($179).

They look, sound and pretty much do the same as the AirPods 4 in most respects, but that ANC functionality is a huge benefit and marks the first time Apple has put ANC into a non-Pro model.

As our AirPods 4 with ANC review states, the ANC effect is very impressive – not least when you consider the very limited passive isolation provided by the absence of an eartip. “I was walking down the street in a small business district listening to music at a pretty healthy volume, and I didn’t hear much of anything but the music, save for the nasal sound of some of the louder voices around me,” noted our review expert.

That the ANC automatically adjusts to your surroundings and that the Transparency Mode (which purposely lets sound in so you can hear, say, a train announcement) works well are also notable bonuses.

Just note that it has an effect on the battery life, bringing the earbud and total figures down to four and 20 hours respectively.

AirPods Pro 2

The Pro 2 aren’t the only AirPods with ANC anymore, then. So what stands them apart from the AirPods 4 with ANC? A fair bit actually.

As detailed in our AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods 4 With ANC comparison, the flagship model has an ever-so-slightly bigger and heavier design with eartips, more effective ANC thanks to the added isolation those eartips provide, a slightly better earbud battery life (six hours), an on-bud volume touch control slider, a MagSafe wireless charging case, and the addition of an AirPods hearing test and aid features.

They also sound superior to the AirPods 4 models, and in our AirPods Pro 2 review we also praised the accuracy of the skin-sensing wear sensors, which ensure features like automatic music pausing work as they should.

The Pro 2’s RRP is higher because of all those extras ($249), although because the model is older it can often be picked up for a similar price as the new AirPods 4 With ANC.

AirPods Max

Naturally, the biggest difference between the AirPods Max and their siblings is their over-ear design. They are also by far the most expensive AirPods model, with an RRP of $549.

These are premium-priced wireless headphones with suitably premium (“unmatched”, we said in our AirPods Max review) build quality and some of the best all-round ANC and sound performance this lofty end of the market offers.

That said, the Max share many of their earbud family members’ features, including noise-canceling, spatial audio and a USB-C connection.

And their USPs within the AirPods line include support of lossless audio (via USB‑C cable), a smart case that puts the headphones into a low-power mode to conserve battery, a tactile digital crown control that we called “extremely accurate and granular”, and a range of fresh finishes that bring a splash of colour to the AirPods line. If only the Max had a battery life better than their measly 20 hours…

Which AirPods should I buy?

It’s pretty obvious that if you want the more immersive over-ear design and have the cash to splash, the Max are the AirPods you should chuck in your basket.

They may be expensive, but they justify their price in the over-ear headphones market for Apple device owners with their best-in-class noise-canceling, competitive sound quality and luxury build.

If you’re after in-ear earbuds, however, your choice isn’t quite as straightforward. Price might dictate that you buy the ‘standard’ AirPods 4, and indeed they will serve most Apple users absolutely fine so long as they can get on with their semi-open-ear design.

If noise-cancelation is a must-have feature, though, we would recommend buying the AirPods Pro 2, which offer plenty of advantages over the AirPods 4 with ANC while, nowadays, not costing much (if anything) more.