AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods 4 ANC: which should you buy?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods 4 ANC: specs Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods 4 ANC: design Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods 4 ANC: noise cancellation Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods 4 ANC: sound and performance Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods 4 ANC: premium features Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods 4 ANC: pricing Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods 4 ANC: conclusion

AirPods are one of the most iconic Apple products, and they have consistently topped our best earbuds lists since their invention. The company’s ability to iterate on the product is equally impressive, as they push the bounds of how feature-rich an earbud the size of your pinky finger can get. If you’ve been looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds and are new to AirPods, you might be wondering where to start.

The AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4 (w/ANC) may be different in their fit — one is a closed in-ear fit while the other is a semi-open style — but with the latest version of the AirPods 4 now offering ANC as well as the latest Apple H2 audio chip, the choice might not be as clear as it once was. After all, in our hands-on reviews, we felt that both performed exceptionally well. With numerous similarities across features and hardware, as well as a substantial price difference, we’ve put together a handy guide to help decide which model might be better for you depending on your lifestyle, budget, and use patterns.

Recommended Videos

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods 4 ANC: specs

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Apple AirPods 4 with ANC Weight 5.3 grams per earbud; 50.8 grams carrying case 4.3 grams per earbud; 34.7 grams carrying case Eartips X-small, small, medium, and large X-small, small, medium, and large Type In-ear, closed Open-ear Sound modes and features ANC, transparency, Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, loud sound reduction, spatial audio, hearing features ANC, transparency, Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, loud sound reduction, spatial audio IP rating IP54 IP54 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Battery life Up to 6 hours between charges; 30 hours total with charging case Up to 5 hours between charges; up to 4 hours with ANC; 30 hours total with charging case Color options White White Price $249 $179 Buy

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods 4 ANC: design

One of the most obvious differences between the AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation is the physical design of the earbuds themselves. The AirPods Pro 2 feature a silicone ear tip designed to create a tighter seal between the earbud and your ear canal. This is technically removable, but they are absolutely not designed to function without the silicone tip. The AirPods 4 feature the more traditional AirPod design that Apple calls “open-ear,” though in the world of headphones, that tends to carry a different meaning. This design lacks the passive noise canceling that the AirPods Pro 2 achieve thanks to the seal created by the silicone tip.

While some may find the in-ear tip design of the AirPods Pro 2 less comfortable, it’s important to consider that this design helps create not only a better seal for audio, but a tighter fit in your ear. This means the AirPods Pro 2 are less likely to fall out when you’re in motion, making them a more obvious choice for activities like running or exercising. If a secure, sealed fit is less of a priority for you, the AirPods 4 might do the trick. Apple says they used advanced methods to map thousands of ear shapes when designing the shape of the AirPods 4, so they may be more comfortable for the average user.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods 4 ANC: noise cancellation

From a purely design perspective, if you require more passive noise cancellation because you tend to use your AirPods in loud or noisy environments, or you use them during particularly active motion, the AirPods Pro 2 will likely be a better fit. If you’ve never had a major issue with earbuds falling out, and you don’t tend to use them in loud environments, then the open-ear design of the AirPods 4 will suffice.

The real star feature is Active Noise Cancellation, and we were impressed with the ANC performance on both these models during our hands-on reviews. While testing the ANC on the open-ear AirPods 4, our reviewer was beyond impressed. Mincing no words, he felt that “for an earbud that offers far inferior passive noise isolation … this is straight-up astounding.” The noise cancellation was superb — perhaps the best ANC in any open-ear style earbud on the market.

The AirPods Pro 2 still perform better, though, thanks to their far superior passive noise cancellation. They do a better job of quieting your surrounding environment even when not playing music. Our reviewer was impressed after extensive testing, explaining, “when it comes to noise cancellation, there are the AirPods Pro, and then everything else. They’re just that dominant.”

Here again, we see that if you’re taking the odd flight or infrequently working from a coffee shop, the ANC version of the AirPods 4 should be more than enough. However, if you’re prone to using your AirPods in noisier environments and looking to drown out more noise more often, then springing for the AirPods Pro 2 would be the better choice. If you’re serious about ANC and want to see what else is out there, check out our guide to the best noise canceling earbuds, too.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods 4 ANC: sound and performance

When talking about the performance of these two models, it’s vital to point out that they both use Apple’s H2 audio chip, so their core functionality and signal processing are effectively identical. Where the differences start to arise is the physical shape and acoustics of the earbuds, and the effect that passive noise cancellation has on the audio quality.

As we mentioned earlier, the silicone tips of the AirPods Pro 2 offer superior passive noise cancellation, which helps you hear your music better and at lower volumes. While the AirPods 4 ANC can handle a great deal, you may still be tempted to crank up the volume to help drown out particularly egregious ambient noise. Generally, turning your volume up too high can lead to more distortion, muddying the sound quality.

On the AirPods Pro 2, our reviewer thought “the new AirPods offer up a detailed performance, with plenty of punchy bass, and very clear high frequencies.” While no set of Bluetooth headphones is particularly audiophile-friendly, the sound quality on the AirPods Pro 2 is sure to impress the great majority of users.

Now, to be clear, in our review of the AirPods 4, we were really impressed with the sound quality at this price point. We felt the sound quality was an unquestionable improvement from the last generation, and found that the sound quality on the AirPods 4 with ANC was even better than on the base model. This is in large part due to “the fact that they so successfully remove outside sounds from the sonic canvas.”

Considering the AirPods Pro 2 retail for $70 more than the AirPods 4, some superiority in sound quality is to be expected, and this mostly presents itself in superior noise cancellation. The closed-ear approach allows the wearer to hear finer details, more impactful bass, and far less sound bleed than on the AirPods 4. At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we’ll suggest again that if you use your AirPods in louder environments, you’ll benefit more from the Pro version. If, however, you tend to listen to music or take calls in a quiet office or home environment, then you can probably save yourself the $70.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods 4 ANC: premium features

It’s worth quickly running through features that both these models share, instead of what separates them. Both models of AirPods feature “Transparency mode” for when you need to hear more of the world around you. They both also support personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. Both models’ cases support wireless charging via an Apple Watch charger or any Qi-certified wireless charger. Both models are IP54 dust-, sweat-, and water-resistant.

There are very few ways in which they differ substantially when it comes to features. One is that the AirPods Pro 2 feature a hearing test and hearing aid function that has been approved by the FDA. These work when paired with compatible iOS devices. The AirPods Pro 2 also sport an extra hour of listening time on a single charge, offering 6 hours as opposed to 5 hours on the AirPods 4. Truthfully, these differences won’t swing it one way or another for the majority of buyers, though users who benefit from the hearing aid feature have an obvious choice.

Another aspect these models share that’s always worth remembering is just how locked into the Apple ecosystem all Apple products are, and the AirPods are no exception. As great as both these models perform, they share the same downside of being truly impractical for Android users, which is a shame because they are both a great set of earbuds.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods 4 ANC: pricing

The AirPods 4 with ANC are the more budget friendly choice here, retailing for $179 from Apple, and often found for a bit less on Amazon or other online retailers. The AirPods Pro 2 on the other hand are a more premium product, retailing for $249 from Apple, costing 40% more than the non-Pro model (they are also often found at a discount, though). We really felt that both pairs offer a decent value, and you feel like you get what you pay for between audio quality, versatility, and overall design. Whichever way you decide to go, you’ll be picking up a great pair of earbuds either way.

Both are available directly from Apple, as well as major retailers like Wal-Mart and Best Buy. They are also both available through various online marketplaces. It’s worth noting here that with the next generation of Apple AirPods Pro rumored to be announced later in 2025, numerous online retailers are offering steep discounts on the AirPods Pro 2.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 vs. AirPods 4 ANC: conclusion

The AirPods 4 and the AirPods Pro 2 are both impressive iterations on an ingenious product that changed what earbuds looked like forever. They are both improvements on their respective previous versions, and they showcase the best in Apple design and execution. The AirPods 4 represent the latest version of Apple’s standard wireless earbuds, and they offer superior sound quality and performance to just about any earbud on the market in the same price range. Meanwhile, the flagship AirPods Pro 2 are a refined offering for those finding themselves more often in louder places, like frequent travelers or workers in loud office environments. No matter which model you choose, these are some of the best earbuds on the market today.