 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Products

LG G5 vs. LG C5 – is the cheaper option good enough?

By
LG C5 OLED
Digital Trends

LG’s OLED TVs are some of the best OLED TVs and indeed some of the best TVs all together, so picking between them is a tricky proposition. Do you need to spend big for the latest top model, the LG G5? Or can you get away with paying less for the more-affordable second-place option, the LG C5?

You can certainly save a lot of money with the latter, but the former’s specifications are so impressive. Here’s how these two excellent OLED TVs stack up.

Recommended Videos

Pricing and sizing

LG G5 97" OLED
Douglas Murray / Digital Trends

Both the LG G5 and LG C5 are available in a wide range of sizes and with a comparably broad spectrum of prices to go with them. The C5 starts at a modest 42-inches for $1,400, with the 48-inch model at $1,600, the 55-inch at $2,000, 65-inches costs $2,700, 77-inches $3,800, and the largest 83-inch model is priced at$5,400.

Related

The smallest G5 size you can buy is 55-inches (48-inch model is coming, but not available yet), with a price tag of $2,500. That rises to $3,400 for the 55-inch model, and $3,400 for the 65-incher. At 77-inches, you’ll pay $4,500, and up to $6,500 for the 83-inch model. The largest available is 95-inches, where the price jumps to a staggering $25,000.

The C5 is by far the more affordable of the two, shaving around 25% of the price at each size, and is even relatively affordable at the bottom end. It’s still significantly more than the price-cut last-generation versions, however. Those always remain a strong option when shopping for a new TV, as intergenerational changes aren’t always as dramatic as the price jump might suggest.

Specifications

LG G5 LG C5
Sizes 48 (coming soon), 55, 65, 77, 83, 97-inches 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, 83-inches
Panel type WOLED (four stack) WOLED
Resolution 4K 4K
HDR HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG
Refresh rate 165Hz 144Hz
Operating system LG webOS LG webOS
AI processor Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 2 Alpha 9 Gen 8
Smart home support LG Thinq, Google Home, Matter, Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Homekit LG Thinq, Google Home, Matter, Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Homekit

Unsurprisingly, the specifications of these two TVs are very similar. They offer the same resolution and HDR support, and have the same smart home functions. However, what these specifications don’t reveal is just how much brighter the G5 should be. LG claims it’s three times brighter than the B5, so is likely at least twice as bright at its maximum capabilities than the C5.

This added brightness comes from the G5’s use of the new “four stack” OLED panel technology which ditches the MLAs from previous G-series displays, whilst still boosting brightness and color vibrancy. It makes the G5 one of the best looking OLEDs we’ve ever seen, which is a high bar to meet.

The LG C5 OLED TV in a suite during CES 2025.
John Higgins / Digital Trends

Similarly, its newer AI processor will give it better dynamic upscaling and image adjustment on the fly. It also enjoys a higher refresh rate, hitting up to 165Hz for PC gamers, where the C5 is limited to a mere 144Hz. Both offer full support for 4K 120Hz gaming on consoles, however, with auto low latency mode, and incredibly fast response times with near-zero input lag.

What are they actually like?

We haven’t had a chance to put together a full review of these two TVs yet, so we’ll reserve our final judgement for when that happens. We have had some hands-on time wit though, and suffice to say, both TVs dramatically impressed.

Even on the show floor at CES, the brightness of the G5 was immediately apparent. It looked absolutely gorgeous and firmly cements LG’s flagship OLED TV as a set that’s just as comfortable in bright living rooms as it is in basement cinema rooms, or in darkened bedrooms.

Equally, though, the C5 is a real banger for your buck. It’s a G2 for C2 money in 2025.

The picture quality is stellar and with massively improved processing, keeping the picture crisp while the brightness and colors are boosted to much higher levels than we’ve seen from this grade of TV before. It’s not as bright as the G5 and its gaming features aren’t quite as impressive, but it gets close enough for most people that this TV is going to be a great option for those on tighter budgets.

There are very real reasons to buy the G5 instead, but start your expectations at the C5 and then see if you need more than that before splashing out.

Both are just so good

Until we finalize our review coverage of these two TVs, we’re not going to definitively say one way or another which TV you should buy. You’ll have to make that call for yourself using our best guesses, but we are comfortably saying that neither TV will disappoint you. They’re super bright, super colorful, and super fast OLED TVs, with all the latest bells and whistles.

The G5 is brighter and it’s going to be a few years before a C-grade LG TV can match it, but as we’ve seen with the G2/C5 comparison, it’s not that long a wait to have.

Topics
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Evergreen writer
Jon Martindale is a freelance evergreen writer and occasional section coordinator, covering how to guides, best-of lists, and…

Editors’ Recommendations

The four LG TVs everyone needs to know about
LG G5 OLED

The LG G5 OLED TV is getting a lot of attention -- and for good reason. It is undoubtedly a strong contender to become the best TV of 2025. However, it’s not the TV I will be recommending most to enthusiasts, and it's definitely not the LG TV I will be recommending to most people. The G5 is amazing, but LG has three other TVs worthy of your attention -- one of them you likely won’t see coming.

Here are the four banger TVs from LG that folks need to know about.
The bold C-series banger

Read more
We gave 4.5 out of 5 stars to the LG G4 OLED, and today it’s $200 off
LG G4 OLED

When it comes to LG OLED TVs, you can basically close your eyes and choose any model the company makes, and you’ll be in for a treat. But if you want the absolute best OLED LG has made in the last couple of years, look no further than the LG G4 Series. Designed to sit flush against the wall when using LG’s provided slim wall mount, this premium TV has swept awards from numerous publications, including right here at Digital Trends!

And right now, when you purchase the LG 65-inch G4 Series 4K OLED at Amazon, Best Buy, LG, and a handful of other retailers, you’ll only end up paying $2,400. The full MSRP on this model is $2,600.

Read more
The LG OLED TV “everyone should have” is $200 off today
LG C4 OLED

Premium TVs often go for premium prices, which is why we’re always looking for the best TV deals. Brands like LG are renowned for high-quality OLED TVs with near-infinite contrast ratios and unbelievable color accuracy, but they don’t offer as much in the way of sales as companies like Hisense or TCL might. But right now, one of the best OLED TV deals of the week comes to us from LG!

The 65-inch LG C4 Series 4K OLED is the set we’re referring to, and when you order it through LG, Amazon, B&H Photo-Video, and several other retailers, you’ll only wind up paying $1,500. The full MSRP on this model is $1,700.

Read more