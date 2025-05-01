 Skip to main content
LG G5 vs. Samsung S95F – Battle for the best TV of 2025

LG G5 OLED
Digital Trends

We’re not even half way through 2025 yet, and we can already tell you that two of the best TVs of the year are LG’s G5 and Samsung’s S95F. These two OLED TVs (one WOLED, the other QD-OLED) offer some of the most impressive specifications we’ve ever seen on any TV, and though we haven’t done full reviews yet, our hands-on time has us sufficiently impressed.

These two TVs are utterly gorgeous. Picking between them is going to be tricky and may come down to personal preference in the end. Let’s take a closer look.

Pricing and sizing

LG and Samsung launched these new flagship TVs earlier this year at a range of sizes and prices. As the pinnacle of both company’s TV offerings, it’s no surprise that the prices (especially of the larger variants) are high, too, though not quite as extreme as some of the best outdoor TVs, or the top 8K models.

Samsung S95F OLED
Doug Murray / Digital Trends

The LG G5 is available in sizes that include: 65, 77, 83, and 97-inches, priced at $3,400, $4,500, $6,500, and $25,000 respectively. LG also promises a 55-inch version will be launching in the near future, too.

Samsung’s S95F is already available at 55-inches, as well as 65 and 77-inches, but not the larger sizes the G5 manages. These models are priced at $2,300, $3,300, and $4,500 respectively.

Specifications

LG G5 Samsung S95F
Sizes 65, 77, 83, 97-inches 55, 65, 77-inches
Panel type WOLED QD-OLED
Resolution 4K 4K
HDR HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
Refresh rate 120Hz 165Hz
Operating system LG webOS Samsung Tizen
AI processor Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 2 NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor
Smart home support LG Thinq, Google Home, Matter, Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple Homekit Alexa, Google Assistant, Smart Things, Matter

The overall specifications between these two TVs don’t show much differences between them, but there are some notable standouts. For starters, they use a different panel technology, with LG using a new-generation of four layer OLED technology (on all models outside of the 97-inch model). It uses a more traditional WOLED design, while the Samsung S95F is built using its unique QD-OLED technology. That combines quantum dots with OLED technology for a picture that is typically more colorful and brighter, but loses a little of the extreme contrast OLED is so well known for.

LG G5 97" OLED
Douglas Murray / Digital Trends

The LG TV is available in a wider range of sizes, especially larger models. Though it lacks the 55-inch version at the time of writing, it should be coming in the near future.

Both companies use their own in-house operating systems which are faster than ever before with greater AI integration. Both feature AI upscaling and dynamic color and brightness enhancement, while the LG G5 can also use a built-in chatbot to make customizations to the TV’s settings without digging through the menus manually.

What are they really like?

We haven’t had a chance to fully test both these TVs yet — that’s coming, keep your eyes peeled. But we have had a play around with them and our preliminary testing tells us that these really are some of the best TVs we’re likely to see this year. But how do they compare? That’s a really tough call to make.

We had our first look at the G5 at CES this year, and we were suitably impressed right from the get go.

We later learned that the G5 is indeed using the new four-layer OLED design and it is as stunning in the flesh as we hoped it would be. It’s certainly going to be the best option for TV buyers wanting the most OLED-of-OLED TVs. Its contrast is stunning, it gets brighter than ever before, and it’s just as fast for gaming as you’d expect from a flagship OLED with all the trimmings.

But the S95F is a worthy competitor. We haven’t done full testing on it yet, but it feels like the brightest OLED TV we’ve ever seen and with its anti-reflective technology it is fantastic for bright room usage. It’s incredibly colorful, and one of the most accurate we’ve ever seen, making it fantastic for delivering a picture that is as true to what the filmmakers had planned as possible.

The S95F also has an improved UI, with greater customization, and there’s new AI enhancements too. We’re going to really get into that in future content, so keep your eyes peeled for that soon.

Conclusion

We’ll need to wait for our full reviews to find out for sure which TV we’d recommend, but we’ll say off the bat that both TVs are absolutely stellar, and whichever one you buy, we’re pretty confident you won’t be disappointed. Buyer’s remorse is real, especially at these kinds of prices, but without any major manufacturing issues coming to light, both will give you a fantastic OLED TV experience in 2025.

