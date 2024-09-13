 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

With FDA approval, AirPods Pro can now help tackle hearing aid stigma

By
A person wearing the Apple AirPods Pro 2.
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

It’s official: Apple has won U.S. Food and Drug Adminstration (FDA) clearance to market its AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds as OTC hearing aids. The evolution of these personal audio devices into full-fledged hearing aids could have big ramifications for the fledgling over-the-counter hearing aid market and people’s willingness to adopt these devices.

At its iPhone 16 launch event in September, Apple announced that its existing flagship wireless earbuds will get several new hearing health features later this fall.

Recommended Videos

Apple doesn’t report sales figures for its AirPods family of products. However, some estimates put the total number of units sold in 2023 at 75 million, with the AirPods Pro 2 accounting for up to 63% of those sales. In theory, this automatically makes the AirPods Pro 2 the most successful OTC hearing aids by a huge margin, though certainly not every pair will be used that way. Some estimates put the size of the U.S. OTC hearing aid market at under 200,000 units.

Use of the AirPods Pro 2 as hearing aids could be the tide that lifts all boats. As it becomes more common to see people leaving the iconic white earbuds in their ears in social settings, it’s likely that attitudes toward OTC hearing aids in general will start to shift.

The Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) believes Apple’s entry into the market is good news.

“We don’t advocate for one product over another,” HLAA director of strategic communications Meredith Resnick wrote in an email to Digital Trends. “But we think the announcement by Apple this week is exciting. This is really the kind of innovation we hoped the opening of the OTC hearing aid market would spur to give people more choices.”

Resnick notes that AirPods Pro 2’s popularity could also play a big role in the adoption of OTC hearing aids.

“It helps raise awareness that hearing is an important part of overall health and wellness, and should be protected, tested and treated if needed,” she wrote.

Apple’s traditional rivals in the wireless earbuds space, like Sony, Sennheiser, Jabra, and Bose, have been attempting to break into the OTC hearing aid category for several years. Each brand either makes dedicated OTC products or has partnered with third parties to bring technology to market. So far, none have used their existing personal audio products to do so, though with Apple’s announcement, that could change fast.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
Apple AirPods Pro will get head gestures and better calling with iOS 18
A person wearing the Apple AirPods Pro 2.

Along with a slew of new features for iOS 18, Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference keynote has given us a sneak peek at how the AirPods Pro will evolve come the fall.

One of the big changes is how you can respond to Siri's verbal options. For instance, when a call comes in and Siri asks if you'd like to accept, you can nod your head to do so or shake it to decline.

Read more
Are AirPods waterproof? Everything you need to know
A pair of Apple AirPods Pro in an open case with water splashed on them.

If you've recently bought a pair of Apple AirPods or are considering it because all your searching has proven that they’re some top-notch earbuds, you might be curious if they're waterproof. The short answer is no, so it’s best to avoid using them in overly rainy conditions or around water. However, you’re in for some good news if you’re eyeing the third-gen AirPods or the first- and second-gen AirPods Pro. They are indeed water-resistant.

Let’s examine what this means and examine how each AirPod model handles water. We'll also discuss the levels of water resistance and what that means for your use. Let’s dive in!
Water resistant vs. waterproof
As we mentioned above, none of Apple's AirPods -- AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPod Max -- are waterproof. But what is "waterproof" anyway? From an electronic device standpoint, being waterproof means that the device is watertight and can be completely submerged in water. There's a common ratings system designed for electronics to measure this (as well as dust and dirt resistance) known as the IP (Ingress Protection) rating, which we cover in our post on the water-resistance rating system.

Read more
Did your AirPods Pro noise cancellation just get worse?
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe review

One of the best things about modern devices — including headphones — is that they can receive firmware updates. And one of the worst things about modern devices is that they can receive firmware updates. And a lot of folks are claiming that they're experiencing the latter after a recent update to Apple's AirPods Pro.

The firmware in question is version 6B34, and it appears to have tweaked the transparency and/or noise-cancellation features of the AirPods Pro in a way that appears to be not so welcome.

Read more