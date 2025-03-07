We gave these AirPods 4.5 out of 5 stars, and today they’re on sale

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C Wireless earbuds and headphones are one of the best ways to listen to your favorite music and podcasts, especially if you invest in a pair of noise-canceling buds or cans! Companies like Apple are behind some of the best wireless audio products on the market, including the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and MagSafe. As luck would have it, these earbuds are on sale today, too!

As part of the Apple Sales Event going on at Best Buy, you’ll be able to get the AirPods Pro 2 for only $180, when they usually sell for $250. We tested these earbuds back in September 2023, and editor-at-large Caleb Denison said, “Look past the case of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, and you’ll see wireless audio’s future.”

Why you should buy the AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 are as close to an audio no-brainer for Apple devotees as it gets. If you own an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook, you’re going to want to buy these ANC buds! One reason why is the Apple H2 chip, which makes it super-easy to switch between multiple devices signed in with the same Apple ID. You’ll also be able to choose from various EQ presets in the iOS Settings app.

Designed for quick and easy connectivity, the AirPods Pro 2 deliver exceptional sound quality and some of the best ANC performance in the business. Say goodbye to the annoying hum of bus, train, and plane engines, HVAC systems, and even workplace chatter. You can also switch over to Transparency to filter in ambient sound. There’s even a Conversation Awareness feature that automatically pauses media and turns on Transparency when you start talking.

On a full charge, you can expect the AirPods Pro 2 to last up to six hours, with an extra 24 hours provided by a fully charged case (which supports both USB-C and wireless Qi charging). We were also pleased to learn that the AirPods Pro 2 are IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.

Purchase the AirPods Pro 2 before this Apple Sales Event comes to a close. We also recommend taking a look at our lists of the best Apple deals, best headphone deals, and top Best Buy deals for additional discounts on top tech!