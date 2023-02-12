What time is the Super Bowl today? Full event schedule

Tonight is the night, it’s game time, and the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. You could say this one is for all the marbles, this year anyway. It’s likely that you know all the details behind Super Bowl LVII as a big sports fan, but there’s one minor detail that everyone should know, and that’s the all-important Super Bowl time. When will FOX — this year’s Super Bowl host — be airing the event, and when can you expect to see the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream available if you’re planning to watch the Super Bowl online for free this year.

What time is the Super Bowl today?

Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM (EST) tonight and will be airing first and foremost on FOX and through the FOX Sports App. You’ll also be able to watch the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, featuring Rihanna this year, through those same channels.

The good news is that, maybe every year from now on, it doesn’t matter what channel the big game is airing on if you want to watch it online. It’s totally possible to tune in, for free, and legally this year. We’ll tell you exactly how to do that, but you should also know, you’re not locked into any particular method — you can stream using whatever app works best for you, whether that’s YouTube TV, Sling TV, or our top pick, FuboTV.

What time is the Super Bowl Halftime show?

While it’s impossible to accurately predict what time the Super Bowl Halftime Show will kick off, because the length of the game determines true times, we can infer based on the schedule. Kick-off for the game begins at 6:30 PM (EST), and the first half is estimated to last about 90 minutes, give or take a few minutes for delays and stoppages. That means, the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show should begin sometime around 8:00 PM (EST), with a performance that lasts about 13 minutes long, featuring Rihanna and other surprise guests.

How to watch the Super Bowl live stream online

In line with online streaming opportunities in general, you have quite a few choices as to when and where you can tune in. You’re not locked into any particular service. You may use Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and many more, or even our top pick, FuboTV. Some services may require an active and premium subscription, so if you choose one that does, make sure you’re all signed up before the big game. You don’t want to miss out on quality sports because you’re busy fumbling with streaming services, their apps, and setting up new accounts. Be sure to install the necessary apps on the devices you want to watch from, and make sure you’re signed into an account too.

If you want to stream the Super Bowl for free, just know that’s entirely possible, and we have a great idea for how you can make it happen. Because of FuboTV’s free trial, if you’re a new customer, you can sign up and begin streaming content, without paying a dime. Naturally, that also means if you sign up ahead of Super Bowl LVII, you’ll be able to watch the game and the Halftime Show from your connected devices. It’s up to you where you tune in, as you can watch from smart TVs, streaming media players, tablets, phones, computers, and much more. The best part is that if you have to leave your main streaming option, like the living room TV, to say, prepare some food or snacks, you can stream simultaneously to another device, like your phone or laptop. That allows you to carry on watching the entire game, and Halftime Show, no matter where you are. Heck, you could even tune in while you’re taking a bathroom break. How’s that for modern technology?

