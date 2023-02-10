 Skip to main content
You’ll be able to stream the Super Bowl for free (legally)

Briley Kenney
By
State Farm Stadium SuperBowl LVII logo.

In years prior, football’s major event was tough to watch online, depending on where you live, and whether or not you had access to cable TV. With Super Bowl LVII, that’s not the case. In fact, you’ll be able to stream the Super Bowl, and the beloved Super Bowl Halftime Show featuring Rihanna and more, all for free, and legally to boot. There are no crazy workarounds, you’re not breaking any rules or laws, and the best part is that you have a few different options for doing so — you’re not locked into one particular method. Of course, one of the best ways to watch the Super Bowl is FuboTV.

Normally, cutting the cord means spending money for a premium streaming subscription, with packages chopped up and handed to you piecemeal. A lot of streaming services divvy out the available channels, offering various packages for people who like to watch particular types of content. At least with sports, that’s not the case for FuboTV. You don’t have to invest a ton to start watching either, thanks to the FuboTV free trial. That allows you to sign up and start streaming for an entire week. If you sign up now, you’ll be able to stream the Super Bowl totally free, from any of your compatible devices. That includes your phone, tablet, smart TV, or streaming media player, as long as you have access to the FuboTV app. The sooner you sign up and install the app on your devices the better — we wouldn’t want you to miss out on the libations because of a technical error.

There are three main FuboTV packages, or tiers if you will. Starting at $70 per month, the standard FuboTV Pro plan gives you the basic experience. At $80 per month, the Elite plan adds 4K streaming and offers more than 190 channels to watch, while the $100 per month Ultimate plan features more than 230 channels, including Showtime. Moreover, all three tiers include 1,000 hours of DVR storage and allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously, which is an absolute must if you have a family and everyone loves to watch TV. FuboTV’s separate Latino plan is $33 per month and offers over 45 Spanish-language channels and 250 hours of DVR storage.

Just to reiterate, if you want to give the service a try before choosing a plan, or spending money, the free trial is an excellent choice, and you will be able to watch the Super Bowl LVII for free, including the Halftime Show, if you sign up ahead of the big day.

