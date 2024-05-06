You can watch 8 minutes of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes for free right now

Life has changed on the Planet of the Apes since the last movie in the franchise. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes takes place 300 years after the death of Caesar in War for the Planet of the Apes, and the latest preview for the film features an extended opening that sheds some light on Noa (Owen Teague) and his tribe of apes. Most of the footage revolves around Noa as he attempts to get an eagle egg so he can raise the bird himself. Apparently, Noa’s ape society is built around a symbiotic relationship between eagles and apes.

But that’s not the only alliance that Noa is going to have to make in this movie. Once Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) descends upon the village, he nearly kills Noa and enslaves the rest of the population before leaving nothing but destruction in his wake.

Recommended Videos

To free his family, Noa befriends an orangutan, Raka (Peter Macon), who is sympathetic to his cause. And through the insistence of Raka, they take in a young woman whom they call Nova (The Witcher‘s Freya Allan). Unlike other humans in this era, Nova can still speak. That’s why Noa and Raka are so shocked in this preview when Nova tells them that her real name is Mae.

The preview also makes it clear that Mae is a target for Proximus Caesar, presumably because he believes she has information about human technology that can further his plans for domination. As for Mae, she only wants to free her people, and that’s a goal that she shares with Noa and Raka. The only way that they can defeat Proximus Caesar is together.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will hit theaters this Friday, May 10.

Editors' Recommendations