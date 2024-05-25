Lyon vs PSG live stream: Can you watch for free?

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

French juggernauts Paris Saint-Germain look to end a two-year drought at the Coupe de France when they take on Lyon in the final today at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. A win for PSG would extend their record to 15 French Cup titles, while Lyon–who haven’t won since 2012–are seeking their sixth title in club history.

The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET. If you’re in the United States and want to watch, it will be televised on Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes, but we’ve also found some different ways you can watch a live stream of the match for free.

Watch the Lyon vs PSG Live Stream on Fubo

Fubo includes both Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes, allowing you to watch a live stream of Lyon vs PSG in either English or Spanish. You’ll need to get the base “Pro” channel package and the “International Sports Plus” add-on to get the necessary channels, but the main package and any add-ons can be included in your seven-day free trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the match live on your computer via the Fubo website, or on any streaming device that has the Fubo app.

Watch the Lyon vs PSG Live Stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the only other live-TV streaming service that includes Fox Soccer Plus. It’s available in the “Sports Plus” add-on (you’ll also need the “Base Plan”), while Fox Deportes is in the “Spanish Plus” add-on. Like with Fubo, though, you can select the base channel package and any add-ons to go with your five-day free trial.

After you sign up, you can watch Lyon vs PSG live on your computer via the YouTube TV website, or on your phone, tablet or any other streaming device via the YouTube TV app.

Watch the Lyon vs PSG Live Stream on DirecTV Stream

If you don’t mind watching the match in Spanish, DirecTV Stream is a good backup option. It doesn’t offer Fox Soccer Plus, but you can get Fox Deportes in the “Optimo Mas” channel package.

After signing up, you’ll be able to watch Lyon vs PSG (in Spanish) live on the DirecTV Stream website or app.

Watch the Lyon vs PSG Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re outside the United States, you’ll find that Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are all blocked. But if you use a virtual private network (VPN), you can hide your IP address/location and connect to a digital server in the US, allowing you to bypass those blocks and access any of these streaming services from abroad.

We recommend NordVPN for its reliability, speed and number of unique features. It’s very easy to use, it tops our list of the best VPN services and it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out free of any risk.

Editors' Recommendations