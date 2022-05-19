The English Premier League is wrapping up fast but there’s still time to see some pivotal matches including Everton vs Crystal Palace. If you’re looking to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace online, we’ve got all the insight here. Whether you’re looking to watch Premier League live streams on your smart TV, mobile device, or streaming stick, we’ve got everything you need to know right here. The event is being broadcast on NBC but there are some key ways in which you can watch the Premier League live stream online. Read on to learn how to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace live stream online, and how much it will cost.

Watch Everton vs Crystal Palace on FuboTV

FuboTV isn’t exactly the cheapest way to watch Premier League soccer like Everton vs Crystal Palace but it does give you a ton of options for the price. Even better, there’s a seven-day free trial so you can enjoy the service before you commit to it.

Two plans are available with Fubo. There’s Fubo Pro which gets you 113 channels for $70 per month. You also have 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR (so you can ‘record’ shows to watch later) and the ability to watch on up to 10 screens at home and two away from your home network. Alternatively, there’s Fubo Elite which is $80 per month and increases the channel number to 164.

To watch Everton vs Crystal Palace, you simply need to sign up to Fubo Pro with NBC one of the channels along with the likes of ABC, AMC, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, CBS News, and plenty more. Fubo Elite adds major channels like BBC World News, MLB TV, Sony Movie Channel, and others. In both cases, you get to watch the Premier League live stream in upscaled 4K, providing you have a 4K TV and streaming device.

Watch Everton vs Crystal Palace on Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the cheapest ways to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace online. It’s a flexible and high-value streaming package with three plans to choose from — Sling Blue, Sling Orange, and Sling Orange & Blue (which combines the two).

To watch the Premier League live stream, you need Sling Blue. It costs $35 per month and offers 42 channels including NBC, the NFL Network, and Fox Sports, along with TLC, Syfy, MSNBC, and National Geographic. However, to enjoy as much sport as possible, you need to sign up to Sling Orange & Blue which costs $50 per month and bundles in ESPN, as well as a number of other channels, too.

Ultimately, to get the best experience, sign up for the combined service. Both services offer channels like AMC, CNN, Cartoon Network, and Comedy Central, but one offers NBC while the other provides ESPN, so combining the two gets you the most sports. It also means you can stream with three devices simultaneously while only Sling Orange offers that meaning you miss out if you solely stick with Sling Blue.

