Aston Villa vs Burnley is this weekend and Burnley will be keen to get their first win in a while to potentially avoid relegation to the Championship. Aston Villa is in a fairly safe middling position in the Premier League table but the team will still be keen to get another victory at this late stage in the season. An important match in the Premier League for many fans, here’s how to watch the Aston Villa vs Burnley live stream today.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Burnley online in the U.S.

The Premier League live stream of Aston Villa vs Burnley is available exclusively on Peacock Premium in the U.S. The only way to watch the Aston Villa vs Burnley live stream is by signing up to Peacock Premium. There’s no Peacock Premium free trial so you will need to sign up for the service.

Peacock offers three different streaming plans. There’s Peacock free which includes limited ads but allows you to watch 40,000 hours of movies and TV shows, as well as enjoy over 50 always-on channels. However, you need to sign up to Peacock Premium to watch the Aston Villa vs Burnley live stream. Peacock Premium costs $5 per month and gives you access to everything that the free service provides along with all of Peacock’s live sports and events which include the Premier League, WWE, and Sunday Night Football. It also offers next-day access to current NBC and Bravo hits, as well as an additional 20,000+ hours of content. It still includes ads though.

Alternatively, if you want to watch ad-free and be able to download and watch select titles offline, you need to sign up for Peacock Plus. It offers all the benefits of Peacock Premium including the ability to watch Aston Villa vs Burnley, plus the benefit of being able to avoid watching any ads. While you can’t download the Premier League match to watch offline as it’s a live event, you can download other select shows to enjoy offline.

Peacock Premium includes fantastic content like Firestarter starring Zac Efron, as well as The Office, Modern Family, Yellowstone, and much more. The best movies on Peacock list is a great place to find inspiration. Costing just $5 per month, you get to enjoy the Aston Villa vs Burnley live stream, and find something else great to watch after the match ends.

