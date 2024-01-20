 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

What time is the UFC fight tonight? Full UFC 297 schedule

Jennifer Allen
By

It’s UFC 297 time, with the latest event in the Ultimate Fighting Championship taking place today. It sees Sean Strickland making his first title defense while fighting Dricus Du Plessis. Taking place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, it’s sure to be one to watch with a card stacked with great fights. If you’re keen to watch this UFC live stream from the comfort of your own home, we’ve got all you need to know about how to do so below.

What time is the UFC fight tonight?

There’s a packed night of UFC 297 coming up. The early prelims start at 7:30 p.m. ET, the regular preliminaries beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET, and the main card commences at 11:00 p.m. ET.

As part of the card, you’ll see the main event between middleweight competitors Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis. The pair are likely to be fairly aggressive given they’ve already had an unplanned fight in the crowd during UFC 296 back in December, with Du Plessis mocking Strickland over the alleged abuse he suffered as a child.

Related

Alongside the main card, the co-main event has Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva fighting to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. There’s also welterweight fights between Neil Magny and Mike Malott, as well as light-heavyweight battles between Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg. Featherweight fighters Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev also duke it out.

Add on the preliminaries and early prelims, and there are another six fights to take in too. That means plenty of action during UFC 297.

How to watch the UFC 297 live stream

Since 2019, ESPN has had the exclusive contract for UFC and its PPV schedule. Some fight cards are broadcast on ESPN’s TV channel and UFC Fight Pass, but ESPN+ is the only place for checking out UFC PPVs online. That includes if you want to check out the UFC 297 card. If you want to enjoy some quality UFC 297 time, you’re going to need to sign up for ESPN+. There’s no ESPN+ free trial but it’s fairly inexpensive compared to many live TV streaming services.

ESPN+ costs either $11 a month or $110 a year depending on if you decide to commit to a full year’s worth or not. On top of that, you’ll need to pay a one-off fee of $80 to unlock the UFC 297 PPV. That means if you’re solely interested in watching the card, you’ll need to pay $91 for the privilege, however if you have any interest in sports, it makes sense to sign up to ESPN+ for longer than that.

ESPN+ also offers a ton of other sports content. It has college basketball, La Liga soccer, PGA Golf, MLB, NFL, and NBA. There’s also fantastic insight into all your favorite sports, along with access to ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series. It’s available across pretty much every device you can think of including modern smart TVs, streaming devices, web browsers, and gaming consoles.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Liverpool vs West Ham live stream: Watch the Carabao Cup
Liverpool vs. West Ham in the Carabao Cup on ESPN Plus.

Liverpool and West Ham meet in the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup later today with both sides keen to make it to the final four. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. ET. It’s a busy time for both sides with the teams also handling being in the top half of the Premier League and European fixtures too. That could mean a slightly different squad lineup for both compared to usual, but it’s sure to be a thrilling match. If you’re keen to see the Liverpool vs West Ham live stream, we’ve got everything you need to know. Take a look below at everything you need to know.
The best way to watch Liverpool vs West Ham

The best and only way to watch Liverpool vs West Ham is to sign up for ESPN+. The sports-focused streaming service is the exclusive home of the Carabao Cup along with many other live sports like Wimbledon, Monday Night Football, and many NHL games too. It also hosts a ton of classic and original ESPN content including the entire 30 for 30 documentary catalog which is widely regarded as a great series to catch up on. ESPN+ also has exclusive rights to UFC pay-per-views if you love UFC. The service costs $11 per month or $110 a year. Alternatively, you can sign up for the Disney Bundle for $4 more a month and grab Disney+ and Hulu at the same time.

Read more
Save $55 on the UFC 287 PPV with this deal
A UFC championship belt sitting on a table.

This content was produced in partnership with ESPN+.
After taking a break last weekend, the UFC is off to a running start this month with UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2. This is the MMA league's big pay-per-view showing for April, which means that any fans planning to watch the UFC 287 live stream online this Saturday will need ESPN+ in order to do it. The good news is that new subscribers can take advantage of a one-time bundle deal that offers a $55 discount on the UFC 287 PPV with an annual ESPN+ membership. Here's everything you need to know.

In the U.S., UFC pay-per-view events air exclusively via ESPN+, the sports broadcaster's premium streaming platform that was rolled out about five years ago. That's good news for cord-cutters, as it means that it's easy now for MMA fans to stream UFC fights online without cable (something that used to be a tricky feat given the strict regional broadcasting restrictions for live sports).

Read more
What time is the Super Bowl today? Full event schedule
what time is the super bowl 2023 teaser image

Tonight is the night, it's game time, and the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. You could say this one is for all the marbles, this year anyway. It's likely that you know all the details behind Super Bowl LVII as a big sports fan, but there's one minor detail that everyone should know, and that's the all-important Super Bowl time. When will FOX -- this year's Super Bowl host -- be airing the event, and when can you expect to see the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream available if you're planning to watch the Super Bowl online for free this year.
What time is the Super Bowl today?
Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM (EST) tonight and will be airing first and foremost on FOX and through the FOX Sports App. You'll also be able to watch the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, featuring Rihanna this year, through those same channels.

The good news is that, maybe every year from now on, it doesn't matter what channel the big game is airing on if you want to watch it online. It's totally possible to tune in, for free, and legally this year. We'll tell you exactly how to do that, but you should also know, you're not locked into any particular method -- you can stream using whatever app works best for you, whether that's YouTube TV, Sling TV, or our top pick, FuboTV.
What time is the Super Bowl Halftime show?
While it's impossible to accurately predict what time the Super Bowl Halftime Show will kick off, because the length of the game determines true times, we can infer based on the schedule. Kick-off for the game begins at 6:30 PM (EST), and the first half is estimated to last about 90 minutes, give or take a few minutes for delays and stoppages. That means, the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show should begin sometime around 8:00 PM (EST), with a performance that lasts about 13 minutes long, featuring Rihanna and other surprise guests.
How to watch the Super Bowl live stream online
In line with online streaming opportunities in general, you have quite a few choices as to when and where you can tune in. (Just note that none of them is NFL Sunday Ticket.) You’re not locked into any particular service. You may use Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and many more, or even our top pick, FuboTV. Some services may require an active and premium subscription, so if you choose one that does, make sure you're all signed up before the big game. You don't want to miss out on quality sports because you're busy fumbling with streaming services, their apps, and setting up new accounts. Be sure to install the necessary apps on the devices you want to watch from, and make sure you're signed into an account too.

Read more