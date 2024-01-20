What time is the UFC fight tonight? Full UFC 297 schedule

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It’s UFC 297 time, with the latest event in the Ultimate Fighting Championship taking place today. It sees Sean Strickland making his first title defense while fighting Dricus Du Plessis. Taking place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, it’s sure to be one to watch with a card stacked with great fights. If you’re keen to watch this UFC live stream from the comfort of your own home, we’ve got all you need to know about how to do so below.

What time is the UFC fight tonight?

There’s a packed night of UFC 297 coming up. The early prelims start at 7:30 p.m. ET, the regular preliminaries beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET, and the main card commences at 11:00 p.m. ET.

As part of the card, you’ll see the main event between middleweight competitors Sean Strickland and Dricus Du Plessis. The pair are likely to be fairly aggressive given they’ve already had an unplanned fight in the crowd during UFC 296 back in December, with Du Plessis mocking Strickland over the alleged abuse he suffered as a child.

Alongside the main card, the co-main event has Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva fighting to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. There’s also welterweight fights between Neil Magny and Mike Malott, as well as light-heavyweight battles between Dominick Reyes and Carlos Ulberg. Featherweight fighters Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev also duke it out.

Add on the preliminaries and early prelims, and there are another six fights to take in too. That means plenty of action during UFC 297.

How to watch the UFC 297 live stream

Since 2019, ESPN has had the exclusive contract for UFC and its PPV schedule. Some fight cards are broadcast on ESPN’s TV channel and UFC Fight Pass, but ESPN+ is the only place for checking out UFC PPVs online. That includes if you want to check out the UFC 297 card. If you want to enjoy some quality UFC 297 time, you’re going to need to sign up for ESPN+. There’s no ESPN+ free trial but it’s fairly inexpensive compared to many live TV streaming services.

ESPN+ costs either $11 a month or $110 a year depending on if you decide to commit to a full year’s worth or not. On top of that, you’ll need to pay a one-off fee of $80 to unlock the UFC 297 PPV. That means if you’re solely interested in watching the card, you’ll need to pay $91 for the privilege, however if you have any interest in sports, it makes sense to sign up to ESPN+ for longer than that.

ESPN+ also offers a ton of other sports content. It has college basketball, La Liga soccer, PGA Golf, MLB, NFL, and NBA. There’s also fantastic insight into all your favorite sports, along with access to ESPN’s award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series. It’s available across pretty much every device you can think of including modern smart TVs, streaming devices, web browsers, and gaming consoles.

