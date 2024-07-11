Best Prime Day streaming deals: Disney+, Prime Video, Fubo

There are many Prime Day deals going on at the moment and it’s easy to overlook the virtual side of things. We’re talking about streaming deals that are happening right now, so you can save big on all your favorite streaming services. Below, we’ve picked out all our favorites. We’ve also looked at what you should consider before signing up for any of these streaming services so you can soon be entertained for less. Take a look at what we recommend below and see what works best for your situation.

The best Prime Day streaming deal

Our overall favorite streaming deal this year comes from one of the best live TV streaming services, Sling TV. Right now, you can get your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (more on their differences in a moment) for just $20. Usually it’d be $40. Sling TV is an affordable, pared-down suite of channels that you’ll actually watch. Its like a cable package but without paying for 20 channels of CSPAN or whatever else it is that you don’t watch. And, with Sling Orange and Sling Blue, you get to pick even more selectively to get the exact stations you want for the cheapest price.

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue come with a core 28 channels. These are the near universally loved favorites like Cartoon Network and Comedy Central. Then, you make a choice. Sling Orange focuses on sports and family, adding the trio of ESPN channels and Disney among others, while Sling Blue is all about entertainment and news, adding FOX, MSNBC, National Geographic, and a whole host of other stations in that same vein. You can even get both mixed together for just $27.50 for your first month, down from the usual $55, for this deal. But, if you really want to choose but have trouble, check out our full Sling Orange vs Sling Blue primer, as there are other subtle differences in the packages. Sling TV also has on demand movies, as well as other Sling channel add-on packages, so you can really get an entertainment package you want.

More Prime Day streaming deals we love

Hulu —

Amazon Prime Video —

Peacock TV —

Disney+ —

Fubo —

Paramount Plus —

ESPN+ —

How to choose a streaming service on Prime Day

There are a lot of different streaming services out there and to an extent, you can’t go wrong with whichever one you decide to sign up for. As we’re talking about sales season here, a good starting point is to think about how much you want to spend. Crucially, take a look at the deals. Are there deals that are just for a few months at a time but at an awesome price? Perhaps your best plan here is to sign up to try something while it’s super cheap while remembering to cancel it before the price goes back up. Ultimately, there’s no one streaming service to rule them all any more so whatever you go for, you’ll be happy.

However, we do have guides on the best streaming services. Netflix is the household name of streaming services and the best shows on Netflix continue to be pretty special. Shows like Bridgerton, Patrick Melrose, Your Honor, and Killing Eve keep things pretty varied. The best movies on Netflix include Netflix movies like Under Paris, and Hit Man, but also major blockbusters like Godzilla Minus One.

However, you may also wish to consider Disney Plus if you want something more family-friendly. The best shows on Disney Plus are focused on Star Wars and Marvel with shows like The Acolyte, and X-Men ’97 proving popular but it’s also the home of Doctor Who. The best movies on Disney Plus number all things Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and Disney, so the whole family will be delighted.

Other options include streaming services like Hulu with the best movies on Hulu being pretty special, while niche services like Shudder can be great to check out.

If you’ve signed up to Amazon Prime just for the sale, check out the best shows on Amazon Prime Video like The Boys while you’re here. You won’t be disappointed. This is the perfect time to get some binge watching in while you have Amazon Prime anyhow.

How we chose these streaming service Prime Day deals

We track down all the best streaming service Prime Day deals the same way that we do with any other deals — via a lot of research. We only feature the best streaming services. That means we look at the streaming services that we would use ourselves. We skip featuring anything that we deem inferior because who wants to waste their cash on something that they’ll hardly use, right?

A good deal is only a good deal if it fulfils two criteria — it’s good quality and it’s cheaper than the rest. So that’s exactly what we’re focusing on here. All the streaming deals above are good services that are worth using, as well as priced well so you’re gaining a lot for your money.

Where possible, we feature the streaming deals that offer the most content either through bundle deals or simply having the latest shows and movies. The best value comes from the services that you use all the time rather than only occasionally check out.

We check deals regularly and update this page, so make sure to check back often to see what’s changed. During Prime Day, things can change rapidly so it’s worth reacting quickly. We’ll certainly be doing that and posting any updates as soon as we can.