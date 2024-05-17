We’re finally getting an undisputed heavyweight champion. Boxing fans have been waiting 25 years for this to happen. Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs), the lineal champion and WBC and The Ring belt holder, fights Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs), who holds the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts. It took years for this fight to manifest, and it was delayed multiple times, but on Saturday the fighters will finally take the ring and decide who is the undisputed king. Here’s how to watch boxing this weekend.

When is Fury vs Usyk?

The broadcast of the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk event starts Saturday, May 18, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) ET / 9:00 a.m. PT. There are seven fights on the card before Fury and Usyk step in the ring, all 10 or 12 rounds long. The broadcasters are estimating that the actual main event, Fury vs Usyk, will happen between 6:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. ET. Of course, technical difficulties have delayed the last several Riyadh events, so it could end up starting later. On the other hand, there are some heavy hitters on the undercard, and knockouts could speed things along.

How to live steam Fury vs Usyk

This PPV is available on several platforms, including DAZN and ESPN+. You can take your pick. The PPV costs $70 on both platforms, and they both require you to have a subscription to the service. ESPN+ subscriptions are $11 per month or $110 per year. DAZN subscriptions have several payment options, including $30 per month, $225 per year, or a commitment to a year’s subscription with a monthly bill of $20. The PPV price changes depending on the country you’re in, but it’s $70 in the U.S.

