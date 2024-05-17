 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

What time is the Fury vs Usyk live stream? How to watch the undisputed boxing match

By
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk on the 'Ring of Fire' poster.
DAZN

We’re finally getting an undisputed heavyweight champion. Boxing fans have been waiting 25 years for this to happen. Tyson Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs), the lineal champion and WBC and The Ring belt holder, fights Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs), who holds the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts. It took years for this fight to manifest, and it was delayed multiple times, but on Saturday the fighters will finally take the ring and decide who is the undisputed king. Here’s how to watch boxing this weekend.

When is Fury vs Usyk?

The broadcast of the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk event starts Saturday, May 18, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) ET / 9:00 a.m. PT. There are seven fights on the card before Fury and Usyk step in the ring, all 10 or 12 rounds long. The broadcasters are estimating that the actual main event, Fury vs Usyk, will happen between 6:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. ET. Of course, technical difficulties have delayed the last several Riyadh events, so it could end up starting later. On the other hand, there are some heavy hitters on the undercard, and knockouts could speed things along.

How to live steam Fury vs Usyk

This PPV is available on several platforms, including DAZN and ESPN+. You can take your pick. The PPV costs $70 on both platforms, and they both require you to have a subscription to the service. ESPN+ subscriptions are $11 per month or $110 per year. DAZN subscriptions have several payment options, including $30 per month, $225 per year, or a commitment to a year’s subscription with a monthly bill of $20. The PPV price changes depending on the country you’re in, but it’s $70 in the U.S.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
How to watch the Mavs vs Thunder Game 5 live stream
Luka Doncic walks down the court for the Mavericks.

After their furious comeback tied the series at two games apiece, the Oklahoma City Thunder return home for a Game 5 showdown against the Dallas Mavericks tonight. This one won't completely decide the series, but tonight's winner will become heavy favorites to advance.

The game is about to tip, at 9:30 p.m. ET, so pick a streaming option below soon. It'll be televised on TNT, but if you're looking for ways to stream the NBA playoffs, we've compiled a number of different options for watching a live stream of the Mavs vs Thunder Game 5.
Watch the Mavs vs Thunder Game 5 live stream on Sling TV

Read more
Orlando vs Inter Miami live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

MLS Rivalry Week continues today with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami heading to Inter & Co Stadium to take on Orlando City in the Florida Derby. Miami sit atop the Eastern Conference table, while Oscar Pareja's squad has struggled with just 12 points through 11 matches, but records and history can often be forgotten when it comes to rivalry games.

You're just on time, because this game is about to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will stream exclusively on MLS Season Pass. That means there's no way to watch for free, but it's still worth learning about Season Pass, and we've got everything you need to know to watch a live stream of Orlando vs Inter Miami.
Watch Orlando vs Inter Miami on MLS Season Pass

Read more
How to watch the Cavaliers vs Celtics Game 5 live stream
Jayson Tatum dribbles a ball on a basketball court.

Looking to book a spot in the East Finals for the fourth time in the last five years, the Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 tonight. Though the C's have lost twice at home this postseason, they still enter this one as heavy favorites, especially with Cleveland dealing with injuries to Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert.

Game 5 is tipping off very soon, at 7:00 p.m. ET, and will be televised nationally on TNT. But if you don't have cable and are looking for ways to stream the NBA playoffs, we have a handful of different ways you can watch the Cavs vs Celtics live online.
Watch the Cavs vs Celtics Game 5 live stream on Sling TV

Read more