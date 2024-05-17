 Skip to main content
How to watch the Fury vs Usyk live stream: Time, PPV price, and more

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk on the 'Ring of Fire' poster.
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is finally here. This fight has been brewing since Usyk took Anthony Joshua’s belts in 2021, but rematches, injuries, and money talks have delayed the fight for years. But it’s officially here, and if you aren’t sufficiently hyped up, let’s break down why this is so important.

The winner of this fight will be the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis won the title from Evander Holyfield in 1999. Lewis was stripped of one of his belts after declining a mandatory fight, and no one has collected them all since. A big part of that is because of the Klitschko brothers, Vitali and Wladimir, who split the titles between them for over a decade and refused to fight each other out of brotherly love.

There has never been an undisputed heavyweight champion in the Four Belt Era. Fury won three of the belts when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. He vacated them soon after, then he won the WBC belt in his trilogy with Deontay Wilder. Usyk snagged the remaining belts by defeated Anthony Joshua in 2021 and again in 2022.

Both Fury and Usyk look good for this fight. At Friday’s weigh-in the fighters, normally nearly 50 pounds different, were closer in weight than expected. The shorter and lighter Usyk weighed in at 233.5 pounds, a good 10 pounds heavier than his average. Fury, on the other hand, slimmed down to 262. But the tale of the tape is still the giant Fury versus the nimble Usyk.

The Fury vs Usyk live stream starts on Saturday, May 18, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) ET / 9:00 a.m. PT. It’s a PPV that will stream on DAZN and ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know to watch boxing this weekend.

Watch Fury vs Usyk live stream on DAZN PPV

What is DAZN
DAZN

DAZN is one of the streaming sites hosting the fight. The PPV costs $70 and you’ll need a DAZN subscription. There are a few options for getting that subscription, although there is unfortunately no DAZN free trial. You can pay for a monthly subscription at $30 per month, a yearly subscription at $225 per month, or you can commit to a year’s subscription and pay in $20-per-month increments.

Watch Fury vs Usyk live stream on ESPN+ PPV

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

The Fury vs Usyk PPV is also available on ESPN+ for $70. Like DAZN, you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription. You can grab one for $11 per month, $110 per year, or through the Disney Bundle that includes Disney+ and Hulu. ESPN is the home of Top Rank boxing, so you’ll get to see several boxing events per month, most of which are not PPVs.

Watch Fury vs Usyk live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

This PPV is available all over the world through DAZN. The prices change depending on which country you’re in. If you find yourself somewhere that doesn’t have access, you can always use one of the best VPNs to get around region locks. We recommend NordVPN because it’s simple, reliable, and almost always has great VPN deals. Just subscribe, sign in, connect to a server in the U.S., then buy the PPV on ESPN+ or DAZN.

