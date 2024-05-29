Women’s College World Series live stream: Can you watch for free?

Eight teams are gathered in Oklahoma City for the 2024 Women’s College World Series, which begin on Thursday, May 29. There will be at least 14 games — and upwards of 17 — over the next week, as the remaining hopefuls battle it out to be crowned national champions.

Every game of the 2024 WCWS will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ABC. If you don’t have cable or you want to cut the cord, we have several different ways you can watch a live stream of all the games over the next week.

Watch the Women’s College World Series Live Stream on Sling TV

Though Sling TV doesn’t offer a free trial, it’s the cheapest live-TV streaming service that includes all the channels we need to watch every WCWS game. You’ll want to get the “Sling Orange” channel package (includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3–the latter simulcasts all ABC games) plus the “Sports Extra” add-on (includes ESPNU), which is currently on sale for a total of just $26 for your first month.

Note that ESPN+, which will also stream every game of the WCWS, is actually cheaper (you can find more on that below), but we’re listing Sling as the top option because the first month isn’t that much more expensive than ESPN+, plus you’ll be able to watch other live TV and stream the NBA playoffs. The finals, which go from June 6 to June 23 (at the latest), are all televised on ABC, which means you can watch every game with “Sling Orange.”

Is There a Free Women’s College World Series Live Stream?

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in select markets), ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and dozens of other TV channels on Fubo (“Pro” channel package plus “Sports Plus” add-on), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Choice” channel package or above). All of these options offer a free trial–Fubo’s is seven days long, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are each five.

So, while all of these are more expensive long-term options, you could stagger the free trials be able to watch the entire Women’s College World Series at no cost.

Watch the Women’s College World Series on ESPN+

If you’ve already used up all your free trials, then ESPN+ becomes the cheapest way to watch the Women’s College World Series. Every remaining game of the tournament will stream live on ESPN+, which costs just $11 per month or $110 per year.

Watch the Women’s College World Series Live Stream from abroad

If you’re outside the United States, you can use a virtual private network, such as NordVPN, to hide your IP address/location and connect to a digital network in the US. This gets you around location restrictions and allows you to access content from other countries as if you where physically located there.

