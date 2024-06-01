 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Pachuca vs Columbus live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

Looking to become just the second MLS team in history to win the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the Columbus Crew make a bid at immortality when they take on Liga MX side Pachuca in the 2024 final tonight at Estadio Hidalgo.

In the United States, Pachuca vs Columbus starts at 9:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. PT and will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English) and TUDN (Spanish). Unlike MLS games, where you need MLS Season Pass to watch, there are a handful of different ways you can watch a live stream of Pachuca vs Columbus.

Watch the Pachuca vs Columbus Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

If we aren’t counting free trials (if you do want an option with a free trial, you can check out the very next section), then Sling TV is the cheapest way you can watch a live stream of Pachuca vs Columbus. The “Sling Blue” channel package includes Fox Sports 1 and 30-plus other live TV channels for just $15 for your first month (and then $40 per month after that).

Related

For those who are also interested in watching the upcoming NBA finals, you can include the “Sling Orange” channel package. This includes ESPN3, which will simulcast all the finals games (they’re televised on ABC). The “Sling Orange+Blue” bundle is only $30 for your first month, which is still cheaper than any other live-TV streaming service that includes FS1.

Is There a Free Pachuca vs Columbus Live Stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If we are counting free trials, then there are three different ways you can watch a live stream of Pachcuca vs Columbus without paying anything–assuming you haven’t used all of these services before. Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Ultimate” channel package) all include both Fox Sports 1 and TUDN, and they all offer a free trial.

As such, new subscribers can sign up for one of these services, watch a live stream of the entire match on your computer, phone, tablet or other streaming device and then cancel your subscription before paying.

Watch the Pachuca vs Columbus Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Outside of the United States, you won’t be able to access any of those streaming services unless you have a virtual private network (VPN). VPN’s hide your IP address/location and connect you to a digital server in the US, allowing you to bypass geo-locks and stream content as if you were actually in the States.

Most VPN’s will work for this purpose, but we like NordVPN for it’s speed, reliability and safety. It’s at the top of our list of the best VPN services, plus it’s currently on sale and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee should you change your mind at any point.

Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
