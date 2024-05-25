How to watch the Celtics vs Pacers Game 3 live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Eastern Conference finals shift back to Indiana, as the Pacers host the Boston Celtics for Game 3 tonight.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. It will be televised on ABC, but if you want to stream the NBA playoffs without cable, we’ve compiled a number of different options for watching a live stream of tonight’s game–and every other game of the series and postseason.

Watch the Celtics vs Pacers Game 3 Live Stream on Sling TV

If you want the least expensive way to watch a live stream of every game of the NBA playoffs, then you’ll want to sign up for Sling TV.

It’s not particularly close, either. The “Sling Orange+Blue” channel package includes ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 (which simulcasts any games on ABC, such as tonight’s) and TNT, and it’s currently on sale for just $30 for your first month. Even if you’ve used Sling before and you have to go with the regular price of $55 per month, it’s still cheaper than the other streaming services.

If you don’t care about the West finals (those are all on TNT), you can just go with “Sling Orange.” You’ll be able to watch every East finals and NBA finals game this way, and it’s just $15 for your first month ($40 regularly)

Is There a Free Celtics vs Pacers Game 3 Live Stream?

You can watch a live stream of ABC on Fubo (“Pro” plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above). Note that Fubo doesn’t include TNT for the West finals games, and all three are more expensive than Sling, so they don’t quite stack up as long-term options for watching all of the playoffs, but they do each come with a free trial.

That means you can sign up for any of these streaming services, watch the Celtics vs Pacers Game 3 (and several other games of the series) and then cancel your subscription before having to pay. The Fubo free trial is seven days long, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are both five.

Watch the Celtics vs Pacers Game 3 Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) is good to have in the first place because it provides safety and security online, but it can also be quite beneficial for streaming from abroad. That’s because it works by hiding your IP address and connecting you to a digital server in another country. This makes it seem like you’re actually in that country, allowing you to access content that would otherwise be location-restricted.

We would go with NordVPN, which doesn’t limit bandwidth speeds and is easy to use, but you can also check out our lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals for some alternative options.

