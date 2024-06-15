 Skip to main content
How to watch Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin live stream: PPV cost, time, and more

By
Davis, Martin, Benavidez and Gvozdyk on a promotional poster.
Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) is making his long awaited return to the ring this weekend. In June of 2023 he got a decisive win over Ryan Garcia in the highest-selling PPV event since Mayweather-McGregor. Garcia took a knee after a crippling liver shot and couldn’t beat the count. Davis has since spent a short stint in prison, which calls into question his readiness for the fight. Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) is undefeated and may try to take advantage of Davis’ long layoff.

The co-feature fight sees David Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs), the undefeated super middleweight who has long sought a fight with Canelo Alvarez, step up to the light heavyweight division and challenge Oleksandr Gvozdyk (20-1, 16 KOs) for the WBC Interim belt. Gvozdyk’s only defeat was to Artur Beterbiev, another potential opponent for Benavidez if he wins tonight and decides to stay in the light heavyweight division.

Tank Davis vs Frank Martin is a PPV event that will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. It starts at 8 p.m. ET tonight, Saturday, June 15, and includes several undercard fights. Keep reading for everything you need to know about watching boxing online this weekend.

Watch Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin on Prime Video PPV

Prime Video logo.
Amazon Prime

Since Showtime Sports has ceased to exist, Premier Boxing Champions has partnered with Amazon Prime Video for their boxing broadcasts. You do not need to be a Prime member to watch the fight. All you need is a free Amazon account. This PPV costs $75, and you’ll have access to a replay of the entire event once the stream is over. Prime Video will soon start hosting non-PPV events, which will presumably require a Prime membership, but this fight is not one of them.

Watch Gervonta Davis vs Frank Martin PPV from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

Amazon is available basically everywhere, but if you are finding it hard to access the stream from your location, you may be geo-locked. The simplest fix is to grab one of the best VPNs. We recommend NordVPN as it’s simple, effective for live streaming, and on sale as part of VPN deals. Grab a subscription, connect to a server in the U.S., and buy the PPV on Amazon Prime Video for $75.

Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
