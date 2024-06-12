 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Celtics vs Mavs Game 3 live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

Desperately needing a victory, the Dallas Mavericks return home for Game 3 of the NBA finals against the Boston Celtics. The C’s held out at home in the first two contests, and now the pressure has really mounted on Luka Dončić and the Mavs, setting this one up as a potential thriller.

Game 3 starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. However, if you don’t have cable or you want to stream the NBA playoffs for any other reason, we have a bevy of different ways you can watch a live stream of the Celtics vs Mavs for free or cheap.

Is There a Free Celtics vs Mavs Game 3 Live Stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Most live-TV streaming services include ABC. However, some have ABC live more markets than others, while only a couple offer a free trial. The three that check both boxes are  Fubo (“Pro” channel plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above). All three include ABC in most markets in the United States, and all three offer a free trial.

Related

The Fubo free trial lasts for seven days. So, if you sign up today, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of Game 3 (today), Game 4 (Friday) and Game 5 (Monday, if necessary) before you either cancel your subscription or pay for the first month. But if the series goes longer than that, you can use a free trial for either YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream (both trials are five days) to get you through to a potential Game 7.

Watch the Celtics vs Mavs Game 3 Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

If you’ve run out of free trial options, the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game is through Sling TV. ABC isn’t available in many markets on Sling, but the “Sling Orange” channel package does come with ESPN3, which simulcasts all NBA on ABC games. It’s normally $40 per month, but if you’re a new subscriber, you can get it for just $15 for your first month.

Watch the Celtics vs Mavs Game 3 Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

If you’re out of the United States, you won’t be able to access any of the previously mentioned streaming services unless you have a virtual private network (VPN). Essentially, a VPN hides your IP address and makes it look–in the digital sense–like you’re actually in a different country. This lets you stream location-restricted content from around the world.

We would go with NordVPN, which is reliable, fast and–perhaps most importantly–very easy to use. It doesn’t have a free trial, but it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee to let you try it out risk-free. As No. 1 on our list of the best VPN services, there isn’t much risk anyways.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Royals vs Guardians live stream: Can you watch for free?
mlb apple watch dugouts kansas city royals

The Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals close out their three-game series today. Tanner Bibee will start for the hosts, while the Royals counter with Daniel Lynch IV.

The game is just about to start, at 1:10 p.m. ET, and will be televised locally on Bally Sports Kansas City (Royals markets) and Bally Sports Great Lakes (Guardians markets), and everywhere else on MLB Network (or MLB Network Alternate depending on your location). Fortunately, if you don't have cable and you want to stream MLB games, you can watch a live stream of the Royals vs Guardians via one of the following options.
Watch the Royals vs Guardians Live Stream on Sling TV

Read more
Braves vs Red Sox live stream: Can you watch for free?
Sling TV on a TV.

The Boston Red Sox host the Atlanta Braves for the second game of their mini two-game series today. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to be on the bump for Boston, while Atlanta will counter with rookie Spencer Schwellenbach, who will be making the second start of his career.

Braves vs Red Sox is about to start at 1:35 p.m. ET. It will be televised nationally on MLB Network, as well as in local markets on Bally Sports South (Braves markets) and NESN (Red Sox markets). But if you don't have cable and you're looking for ways to stream MLB games, we've put together a list of the best ways for watching a live stream of the Braves vs Red Sox today.
Watch the Braves vs Red Sox Live Stream on Sling TV

Read more
The best free movies on YouTube right now (June 2024)
A woman on a microphone sings to a woman sitting down.

Streaming services provide thousands of movies for consumers to watch every month. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Max are some of the top streaming services on the market. However, these services have monthly fees. If you subscribe to all four services, then it will cost you a pretty penny. If you're looking for alternative streaming options, try YouTube, which offers free movies with ads.

YouTube does not have the expansive libraries that Netflix or Max boast. However, YouTube offers many films in multiple genres, including drama, comedy, action, adventure, thriller, and horror. To help guide your choice, we curated a list of the best free movies to watch on YouTube this month.
Looking for more stuff you can watch for free? Check out our guides to the best free shows on YouTube and the best sites for watching free movies online.

Read more