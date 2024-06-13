Panthers vs Oilers Game 3 live stream: Can you watch for free?

The Carolina Panthers and Edmonton Oilers meet for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup finals tonight at Rogers Place. The Panthers, seeking their first ever Stanley Cup, dominated Games 1 and 2, but the Oilers shouldn’t be counted out after clawing their way from behind in each of their last two series.

Game 3 starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC in the United States. But if you don’t have cable and want some ways to stream the NHL playoffs, we’ve compiled a number of different options for watching a live stream of the Panthers vs Oilers tonight.

Is There a Free Panthers vs Oilers Game 3 Live Stream?

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 180-plus other TV channels via Fubo‘s “Pro” package. It’s a bit pricey long-term at $80 per month, but you can watch for free for your first seven days. You’ll need credit card info when you sign up, but as long as you cancel within the first seven days, you won’t be charged anything. And during those seven days, you have full access of the service, meaning you can watch a live stream of the Panthers vs Oilers for completely free.

If you’ve used the Fubo free trial before, you can do the same process with either YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package or above). They both have ABC live in most markets across the US, and they both offer a free five-day trial.

Watch the Panthers vs Oilers Game 3 on ESPN+

Every game of the series will also stream live on ESPN+. It doesn’t offer a free trial, and you aren’t getting a package of live TV channels like the other options, but at just $11 per month or $110 for the entire year, it is by far the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game if you’re all out of free trials for the other streaming services.

Watch the Panthers vs Oilers Game 3 Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV‘s “Sling Blue” channel package includes ABC and a 30-plus other channels. It’s important to note here, however, that ABC is only available live in a few select markets (Sling TV ABC markets), but if you do happen to live in one of those markets, this is a nice, cheap option. “Sling Blue” is just $40 per month, which is already relatively inexpensive compared to other live-TV streaming services, but it’s also on sale for just $15 for your first month.

Watch the Panthers vs Oilers Game 3 Live Stream from abroad

If you’re outside of the United States without any live-stream options, you can watch the game via one of the aforementioned streaming services if you also use a virtual private network (VPN). Essentially, those streaming services are blocked outside the United States, but a VPN bypasses those blocks by hiding your IP address and connecting you to a digital server in the US.

NordVPN works perfectly for this exact purpose, plus it’s easy to use and has a 30-day money-back guarantee. Or, if you want some other options, we’ve put together some lists of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals that you can check out.

