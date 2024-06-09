How to watch the Mavs vs Celtics Game 2 live stream

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks meet for Game 2 of the NBA finals tonight. Boston leads the series so far, having won the first game.

It starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC, but if you want to stream the NBA playoffs without cable, you can watch a live stream of the Mavs vs Celtics with any of the following options.

Watch the Mavs vs Celtics Game 2 Live Stream on Sling TV

You want the least expensive way to watch a live stream of this game and all of the NBA finals? Not counting free trials (more on those options below), it’s Sling TV. The “Sling Orange” channel package includes ESPN3, which simulcasts all of the NBA on ABC games. It’s currently on sale for just $20 for your first month.

Note that the “Sling Blue” channel package (also $20 for your first month) includes the actual ABC channel, but that’s only available in a few select markets. If you live in one of those markets (Sling TV ABC markets), you may want to go with this option instead, as you’ll also be able to stream the NHL playoffs. Those games are all on ABC but not on ESPN3.

But if you don’t live in one of those markets, just go with “Sling Orange.” You’ll be able to watch the NBA finals no matter where you live in the US.

Is There a Free Mavs vs Celtics Game 2 Live Stream?

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 180-plus other live TV channels via the Fubo “Pro” plan. This is more expensive long-term than Sling, but it comes with a seven-day free trial. That means you can watch Games 2, 3 (June 12) and 4 (June 14) all before you need to cancel your subscription or pay.

If you’ve already used your Fubo free trial, you can do the same thing through either YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above). Both include ABC in most markets, and both offer a five-day free trial.

Watch the Mavs vs Celtics Game 2 Live Stream from Abroad

You can use NordVPN or another VPN (we’ve put together a list of the best VPN services) to hide your location and connect to a digital server in the United States. As such, even if you’re outside the country, you can still access any of the aforementioned US-only streaming services to watch a live stream of the game.

