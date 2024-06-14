 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Celtics vs Mavs Game 4 live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

Just one win away from their 18th title in franchise history, the Boston Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4. After winning the opening three games of the finals, the Celtics are now 15-2 in the playoffs and have won 10 straight. They look truly unstoppable, but if there’s one thing you don’t want to underestimate, it’s Luka Dončić with his back against the wall.

Game 4 starts at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight. It’ll be on ABC, but if you want to stream the NBA playoffs without cable, here are some easy ways you can watch a live stream of the Celtics vs Mavs.

Is There a Free Celtics vs Mavs Game 4 Live Stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

There are, in fact, several different ways you can watch tonight’s game for free. Fubo (“Pro” channel plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above) are all live-TV streaming services that include ABC (live in most markets) in their channel packages, and they all offer a free trial.

Related

The Fubo free trial is seven days, while the others are each five. Also, the channel packages vary slightly, and there are some differences in the prices long-term. But if you simply want to sign up, watch the game and then cancel your subscription before paying anything, then none of that other stuff matters. Any three of these options will work perfectly fine.

Watch the Celtics vs Mavs Game 4 Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

While Sling TV only has ABC available in a small number of markets on, it does come with ESPN3. This is important because ESPN3 simulcasts every NBA on ABC game, which means you can watch a live stream of tonight’s contest on Sling no matter what market you live in (as long as you’re in the United States).

Moreover, Sling doesn’t offer a free trial, but it’s certainly the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game if you’ve already used up your trials for the other streaming services. The “Sling Orange” channel plan, which is all you need to watch the game, is normally $40 per month but is currently on sale for just $15 for your first month.

Watch the Celtics vs Mavs Game 4 Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Those of you who are outside the United States can use a virtual private network (VPN) to access any of the streaming services we just mentioned. They’re all technically US-only, but a VPN hides your IP address and makes your location unidentifiable. It then connects you to a digital server in the US, allowing you to stream content as if you were actually there.

NordVPN is fast, safe and easy to use. It’s No. 1 on our list of the best VPN services, and it’s what we would recommend to use if you’re trying to stream tonight’s game from abroad.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
How to watch the French Open 2024 live stream: Catch the finals
Aerial shot of Roland Garros at the French Open.

The 2024 French Open is nearing its conclusion, as the women's final between top-seeded Iga Swiatek and Jasmine Paolini is set, while the men are down to the semifinals--Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner and Casper Ruud vs Alexander Zverev.

All of the remaining matches at Roland Garros will be televised on NBC in the United States. If you don't have cable, though, we have a bevy of different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2024 French Open.
Watch the French Open 2024 Live Stream on Sling TV

Read more
Twins vs Yankees live stream: Can you watch for free?
Photo of Yankee Stadium.

The New York Yankees wrap up their three-game set against the Minnesota Twins tonight at Yankee Stadium. Marcus Stroman and Pablo Lopez will get the starts.

This game is just about to begin, at 7:05 p.m. ET. It will be televised in local markets on either Bally Sports North or YES Network, while everyone else in the US can watch on MLB Network. Or, if you don't have cable and want to stream MLB, we've put together some different ways you can watch a cable-free live stream of the Twins vs Yankees tonight.
Watch the Twins vs Yankees Live Stream on Sling TV

Read more
How to watch NCAA Track & Field Championships Live Stream
OMEGA Scan'O'Vision Star Series being used on a track field in an arena

The 2024 NCAA outdoor track and field championships take place at Hayward Field in Eugene this week. The finals for the various field events will be held every day from Wednesday through Saturday, while most of the finals for the track events will be on Friday (men) and Saturday (women). The decathlon will be spread across Wednesday and Thursday, while the heptathlon will be Friday and Saturday.

Coverage of the events will be televised on ESPN (Saturday) and ESPN2 (Wednesday, Thursday, Friday). However, if you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of the NCAA outdoor track and field championships via any of the following options.
Watch the NCAA Track & Field Championships Live Stream on Sling TV

Read more