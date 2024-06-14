Celtics vs Mavs Game 4 live stream: Can you watch for free?

Just one win away from their 18th title in franchise history, the Boston Celtics take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4. After winning the opening three games of the finals, the Celtics are now 15-2 in the playoffs and have won 10 straight. They look truly unstoppable, but if there’s one thing you don’t want to underestimate, it’s Luka Dončić with his back against the wall.

Game 4 starts at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight. It’ll be on ABC, but if you want to stream the NBA playoffs without cable, here are some easy ways you can watch a live stream of the Celtics vs Mavs.

Is There a Free Celtics vs Mavs Game 4 Live Stream?

There are, in fact, several different ways you can watch tonight’s game for free. Fubo (“Pro” channel plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” plan or above) are all live-TV streaming services that include ABC (live in most markets) in their channel packages, and they all offer a free trial.

The Fubo free trial is seven days, while the others are each five. Also, the channel packages vary slightly, and there are some differences in the prices long-term. But if you simply want to sign up, watch the game and then cancel your subscription before paying anything, then none of that other stuff matters. Any three of these options will work perfectly fine.

Watch the Celtics vs Mavs Game 4 Live Stream on Sling TV

While Sling TV only has ABC available in a small number of markets on, it does come with ESPN3. This is important because ESPN3 simulcasts every NBA on ABC game, which means you can watch a live stream of tonight’s contest on Sling no matter what market you live in (as long as you’re in the United States).

Moreover, Sling doesn’t offer a free trial, but it’s certainly the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game if you’ve already used up your trials for the other streaming services. The “Sling Orange” channel plan, which is all you need to watch the game, is normally $40 per month but is currently on sale for just $15 for your first month.

Watch the Celtics vs Mavs Game 4 Live Stream from Abroad

Those of you who are outside the United States can use a virtual private network (VPN) to access any of the streaming services we just mentioned. They’re all technically US-only, but a VPN hides your IP address and makes your location unidentifiable. It then connects you to a digital server in the US, allowing you to stream content as if you were actually there.

NordVPN is fast, safe and easy to use. It’s No. 1 on our list of the best VPN services, and it’s what we would recommend to use if you’re trying to stream tonight’s game from abroad.

