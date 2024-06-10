 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to watch the Oilers vs Panthers Game 2 live stream

By

The Florida Panthers host the Edmonton Oilers for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals tonight.

In the United States, the game starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. If you don’t have cable and want to stream the NHL playoffs, you can watch a live stream of the Oilers vs Panthers Game 2–and all of the Stanley Cup finals–via any of the following options.

Is There a Free Oilers vs Panthers Game 1 Live Stream?

Fubo splash screen on a TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) and DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package or above) are live-TV streaming services that include ABC in their channel packages. Note that ABC is available live in select markets, but all three of these streaming services have it in the majority of markets throughout the United States.

Related

You’ll need to provide credit card information when signing up, but you won’t be charged until your free trial comes to end. Fubo’s lasts for seven days, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream each give you five. If you cancel your subscription before the end of your free trial, you won’t have to pay anything, meaning you can watch all of the Stanley Cup finals (every game is on ABC) for free if you time out your free trials correctly.

Watch the Oilers vs Panthers Game 1 on ESPN+

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

If you’ve used up all your free trials, then ESPN+ becomes the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game. In fact, every single game of the Stanley Cup finals will stream on ESPN+, which costs just $11 per month or $110 for the year.

Getting all of the finals is probably worth the $11 alone, but there’s also dozens of other live sports, 30-for-30 documentaries and more original content to make sure you get your money’s worth.

Watch the Oilers vs Panthers Game 1 Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV on Apple TV.
Sling TV

If you used up all your free trials for Fubo, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream, and you want a live-TV streaming service instead of ESPN+, you can try Sling TV. The “Sling Blue” channel package only has ABC in a small, select number of markets (Sling TV ABC markets), but if you happen to live in one of those markets, it will only cost you $20 for your first month.

Again, this option isn’t for everyone, but that’s a great deal.

Watch the Oilers vs Panthers Game 1 Live Stream from abroad

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you’re outside the United States, you can used a virtual private network (VPN) to hide your IP address/location and connect to a server in the United States. Digitally, it then looks like you’re actually inside the US, which in turn lets you access US-only streaming services such as Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, etc.

We like NordVPN, which is one of the safest, fastest and easiest to use VPN’s on the market. You can also peruse our lists of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals for some other choices.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Braves vs Red Sox live stream: Can you watch for free?
Sling TV on a TV.

The Boston Red Sox host the Atlanta Braves for the second game of their mini two-game series today. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to be on the bump for Boston, while Atlanta will counter with rookie Spencer Schwellenbach, who will be making the second start of his career.

Braves vs Red Sox is about to start at 1:35 p.m. ET. It will be televised nationally on MLB Network, as well as in local markets on Bally Sports South (Braves markets) and NESN (Red Sox markets). But if you don't have cable and you're looking for ways to stream MLB games, we've put together a list of the best ways for watching a live stream of the Braves vs Red Sox today.
Watch the Braves vs Red Sox Live Stream on Sling TV

Read more
Pachuca vs Columbus live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Looking to become just the second MLS team in history to win the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the Columbus Crew make a bid at immortality when they take on Liga MX side Pachuca in the 2024 final tonight at Estadio Hidalgo.

Pachuca vs Columbus is about to start, at 9:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. PT, and in the U.S. it will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English) and TUDN (Spanish). Unlike MLS games, where you need MLS Season Pass to watch, there are a handful of different ways you can watch a live stream of Pachuca vs Columbus.
Watch the Pachuca vs Columbus Live Stream on Sling TV

Read more
How to watch the Champions League Final live stream: Dortmund vs Real Madrid
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

Just one victory away from eternal glory, Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid clash in the 2024 Champions League Final today at Wembley Stadium. While the German outfit are looking to hoist their first Champions League trophy since 1997, Madrid have an opportunity to win an astounding ninth title over that same timespan.

The Champions League Final is about to start, at 3:00 p.m. ET, and will be televised on CBS in the United States. However, if you don't have cable and want to watch the Champions League final online, we have five different ways you can stream Dortmund vs Real Madrid for free.
Is There a Free Dortmund vs Real Madrid Live Stream?

Read more