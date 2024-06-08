How to watch the Oilers vs Panthers Game 1 live stream

The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers are set to clash in the 2024 Stanley Cup finals. Edmonton hasn’t raised the Cup since 1990, while Florida is looking to break through for the first time in franchise history after coming up short in the finals last year.

Game 1 starts tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be televised in the United States on ABC. But if you don’t have cable and are looking for ways to stream the NHL playoffs, we have a bunch of different options for watching a live stream of the Oilers vs Panthers.

Watch the Oilers vs Panthers Game 1 Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling TV includes ABC, but only in a few select markets (Sling TV ABC markets). However, if you do live in one of those markets, then Sling becomes an excellent option if you’re looking for an inexpensive long-term solution. You’ll want to go with the “Sling Blue” channel package for ABC, and that will cost you only $20 for your first month ($40 per month after that).

ESPN+ will also stream the Stanley Cup finals, and it’s cheaper. But with Sling, you’ll also be able to stream the NBA playoffs (all of the finals games are also on ABC), which you can’t do on ESPN+.

Is There a Free Oilers vs Panthers Game 1 Live Stream?

If you don’t live in one of the markets that carries ABC on Sling, or if you’re looking for an option with a free trial, then there are three choices: Fubo (“Pro” channel package), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel package or above).

All three of these streaming services include ABC in most markets in the United States. Because of that, and because they have larger channel packages, they are more expensive long-term options than Sling. However, they also all come with a free trial. The Fubo free trial is seven days, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream are each five, which should be enough to get you through the entire series (June 8 through June 24 at the latest) without paying anything.

Watch the Oilers vs Panthers Game 1 on ESPN+

Without counting free trials, ESPN+ is the cheapest way to watch the Stanley Cup finals. It will stream every game of the series, and it costs just $11 per month or $110 for the year. Sling and the other options offer more in terms of more live TV, but if you’re only interested in watching the Oilers vs Panthers, and you’ve used up the free trials we just mentioned in the previous section, then this is certainly the way to go.

Watch the Oilers vs Panthers Game 1 Live Stream from abroad

You can use a virtual private network (VPN) to hide your IP address/location and connect to a server in the United States. This is useful because it makes it seem as though you’re physically in the US, which allows you to access content–such as all the aforementioned live-TV streaming services–that’s only available there. As such, if you’re in another country, you can still watch a live stream of the game.

NordVPN is at the top of our list of the best VPN services. It doesn’t have a typical free trial, as you’ll need to pay up front, but it does offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, which essentially acts like a free trial.

