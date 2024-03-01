 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix? Qualifying and race times

Jennifer Allen
By
F1 Grand Prix of Mexico
Getty Images

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place imminently, marking the beginning of the Formula 1 World Championships. If you’ve already learned all you need to know about how to watch the F1 live stream and now you want to know when is Bahrain Grand Prix time, we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up all you need to know including when everything to do with the Bahrain Grand Prix takes place, right down to practice sessions. Here’s what to know so you can enjoy the start of the Formula 1 World Championship without a hitch.

What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying?

It’s the big one — the Bahrain Grand Prix time for qualifying with the session dictating where drivers will line up on the grid when the race begins. The Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying session starts at 7 PM local time which works out as 11 AM ET/8 AM PT. Compared to the early hours of the practice sessions, this is a more reasonable time of day to catch the Bahrain Grand Prix with west coasters sure to be entertained while they eat breakfast and east coasters having the perfect brunch accompaniment.

What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The actual Bahrain Grand Prix time is on Saturday at 6 PM local time. That translates to a 10 AM ET start or 7 AM PT. It’s worth getting up early on a Saturday to see how the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen unfolds this year with past championships heavily weighted in the Dutchman’s favor.

Related

It should be a great start to an entire championship of Formula 1 racing and possibly even some insight into how things are going to unfold over the coming months. Verstappen is on a run of three consecutive F1 World Championships and he’ll no doubt be keen to make it four so he can work his way further up the greatest F1 drivers list.

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix

Depending on where you live, you have options on how best to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix. When it comes to Bahrain Grand Prix time, you want to be ready so we’ve laid out a few options based on different scenarios.

If you live in Austria or Luxembourg, you’re in luck with free streams from ORF in Austria and RTL Zwee in Luxembourg. Even if you’re currently traveling abroad, it’s legal for you to use a VPN like NordVPN to access the free Bahrain Grand Prix stream his way. It’s a useful way of getting to watch the race in your first language, even if you’re visiting another country. NordVPN is one of the best VPNs around for facilitating this.

Alternatively, if you’re in the US, we recommend Fubo as the best way to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix for free. There’s a one-week Fubo free trial and it offers up access to ESPN among dozens of other channels so it’s the perfect chance to check out if it’s the streaming service for you and not just at Bahrain Grand Prix time.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Now is a great time for sports fans to ditch streaming for Dish
dish google assistant built in ces 2019 hopper 3 dvr asset 1a

While everybody is focusing on the more traditional streaming services like Netflix, for a lot of people who live in rural areas, or that don't get great internet, that isn't really an option. Between slow loading times and watching at a low resolution to make up for it, it's almost not worth it to have a TV. That's where Dish comes in, a satellite streaming service that helps side-step the issue of terrible internet by providing you with a satellite dish and device that streams content directly to you without interruptions or low-quality images. It's even a pretty solid competitor to things like YouTube TV, so it's well worth checking out everything Dish has to offer.

Why you should subscribe to Dish
Having a good quality TV stream is especially important when you want to watch sports. Compared to TVs or Films that you can download from various streaming apps and watch later, sports are the most fun to watch live, and not being able to do that because of poor stream quality can be frustrating. Luckily, Dish has a lot of excellent sports coverage, including the NHL, NFL Playoffs, March Madness, the Superbowl, and a ton more, so you can have almost full coverage and viewing of a sport you can think of that's streamed live.

Read more
What time is the Super Bowl today? Full event schedule
what time is the super bowl 2023 teaser image

Tonight is the night, it's game time, and the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. You could say this one is for all the marbles, this year anyway. It's likely that you know all the details behind Super Bowl LVII as a big sports fan, but there's one minor detail that everyone should know, and that's the all-important Super Bowl time. When will FOX -- this year's Super Bowl host -- be airing the event, and when can you expect to see the Eagles vs Chiefs live stream available if you're planning to watch the Super Bowl online for free this year.
What time is the Super Bowl today?
Super Bowl LVII is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM (EST) tonight and will be airing first and foremost on FOX and through the FOX Sports App. You'll also be able to watch the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, featuring Rihanna this year, through those same channels.

The good news is that, maybe every year from now on, it doesn't matter what channel the big game is airing on if you want to watch it online. It's totally possible to tune in, for free, and legally this year. We'll tell you exactly how to do that, but you should also know, you're not locked into any particular method -- you can stream using whatever app works best for you, whether that's YouTube TV, Sling TV, or our top pick, FuboTV.
What time is the Super Bowl Halftime show?
While it's impossible to accurately predict what time the Super Bowl Halftime Show will kick off, because the length of the game determines true times, we can infer based on the schedule. Kick-off for the game begins at 6:30 PM (EST), and the first half is estimated to last about 90 minutes, give or take a few minutes for delays and stoppages. That means, the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show should begin sometime around 8:00 PM (EST), with a performance that lasts about 13 minutes long, featuring Rihanna and other surprise guests.
How to watch the Super Bowl live stream online
In line with online streaming opportunities in general, you have quite a few choices as to when and where you can tune in. (Just note that none of them is NFL Sunday Ticket.) You’re not locked into any particular service. You may use Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and many more, or even our top pick, FuboTV. Some services may require an active and premium subscription, so if you choose one that does, make sure you're all signed up before the big game. You don't want to miss out on quality sports because you're busy fumbling with streaming services, their apps, and setting up new accounts. Be sure to install the necessary apps on the devices you want to watch from, and make sure you're signed into an account too.

Read more
What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in March 2024
Theo Hames as Eddie Halstead holding a glass and looking at the camera in The Gentlemen.

Nearly four years ago, Netflix lined up Game of Thrones' David Benioff and D. B. Weiss to adapt the sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem into a TV series. Now, 3 Body Problem is finally set to premiere on Netflix in March 2024, and it's not the only big arrival this month. Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown is getting her third Netflix franchise in the new fantasy movie,Damsel, where she gets to go full action heroine for the first time.

There are also a lot of movies coming to Netflix in March, including both volumes of Kill Bill, the first four Hunger Games flicks, Yesterday, the 2014 remake of Godzilla, and more. In the realm of TV, the classic Fox sitcom Martin is making its debut on the streamer, while History's Vikings is setting sail toward Netflix later in the month.

Read more