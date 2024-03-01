The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place imminently, marking the beginning of the Formula 1 World Championships. If you’ve already learned all you need to know about how to watch the F1 live stream and now you want to know when is Bahrain Grand Prix time, we’re here to help. We’ve rounded up all you need to know including when everything to do with the Bahrain Grand Prix takes place, right down to practice sessions. Here’s what to know so you can enjoy the start of the Formula 1 World Championship without a hitch.

What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying?

It’s the big one — the Bahrain Grand Prix time for qualifying with the session dictating where drivers will line up on the grid when the race begins. The Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying session starts at 7 PM local time which works out as 11 AM ET/8 AM PT. Compared to the early hours of the practice sessions, this is a more reasonable time of day to catch the Bahrain Grand Prix with west coasters sure to be entertained while they eat breakfast and east coasters having the perfect brunch accompaniment.

What time is the Bahrain Grand Prix?

The actual Bahrain Grand Prix time is on Saturday at 6 PM local time. That translates to a 10 AM ET start or 7 AM PT. It’s worth getting up early on a Saturday to see how the battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen unfolds this year with past championships heavily weighted in the Dutchman’s favor.

It should be a great start to an entire championship of Formula 1 racing and possibly even some insight into how things are going to unfold over the coming months. Verstappen is on a run of three consecutive F1 World Championships and he’ll no doubt be keen to make it four so he can work his way further up the greatest F1 drivers list.

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix

Depending on where you live, you have options on how best to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix. When it comes to Bahrain Grand Prix time, you want to be ready so we’ve laid out a few options based on different scenarios.

If you live in Austria or Luxembourg, you’re in luck with free streams from ORF in Austria and RTL Zwee in Luxembourg. Even if you’re currently traveling abroad, it’s legal for you to use a VPN like NordVPN to access the free Bahrain Grand Prix stream his way. It’s a useful way of getting to watch the race in your first language, even if you’re visiting another country. NordVPN is one of the best VPNs around for facilitating this.

Alternatively, if you’re in the US, we recommend Fubo as the best way to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix for free. There’s a one-week Fubo free trial and it offers up access to ESPN among dozens of other channels so it’s the perfect chance to check out if it’s the streaming service for you and not just at Bahrain Grand Prix time.

