What time is Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou?

Noah McGraw
By
Joshua and Ngannou face off on a promotional poster for Knockout Chaos.
DAZN

Anthony Joshua watched Francis Ngannou knock down Tyson Fury in October and figured he could do better than the lineal champ did. It’s Joshua’s turn to face Ngannou now. Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) is hoping a solid performance will get him closer to a fight against Tyson Fury, which he’s been asking for since before his first loss to Andy Ruiz in 2019. Ngannou (0-1) hopes to continue shaking up the heavyweight division with a win against a top tier opponent in his second professional match.

This fight is at an unusual date and time. Keep reading for the start time, information on the undercard, and how to live stream boxing this weekend.

What time is Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou?

The Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou boxing card starts at 11:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 8. There are ten fights on the card, so Joshua and Ngannou likely won’t step foot on the canvas until after 5:00 p.m. ET.

This is a strange day and time when compared to most boxing matches. Usually mega fights on are Saturdays, and usually they start as the sun is going down. This fight is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which explains the time difference. The strange date can likely be explained by the fight being part of Riyadh Season, a massive, months long festival in Riyadh that brings in huge sports games, musicians, car shows, and all the other expensive entertainment events you can think of. For instance, Friday also sees the final of the Egypt Cup.

American audiences are just going to have to call in sick from work if they want to watch the event live from beginning to end. It will be streamed on DAZN as a $40 PPV (plus a DAZN subscription). If you can’t watch it live, you can still purchase the PPV and watch it later as part of DAZN’s replay feature.

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
