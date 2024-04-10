PSG vs Barcelona live stream: Can you watch for free?

In what has become one of the more common Champions League knockout stage matchups, PSG will take on Barcelona in the quarterfinals, with the first leg of their tie kicking off today at Parc des Princes. These sides last met in 2021, with Les Parisiens rolling to a 5-2 aggregate victory in the Round of 16.

The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS, TUDN and UniMas in the United States. Fortunately, if you don’t have cable or don’t have access to any of those channels, there are also a ton of different ways you can watch a free live stream of the match.

Is There a Free PSG vs Barcelona Live Stream?

Every Champions League match–whether it’s on a regular cable TV channel or not–will stream live on Paramount+ in both English and Spanish. It costs just $6 per month, but it also comes with a seven-day free trial if you just want to watch today’s matches without paying anything.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial if you don’t have it), you can also get Paramount+ through Amazon Channels. This also comes with another seven-day free trial. That means that if you time your free trials correctly, you could use both Paramount+ and the Paramount+ Amazon Channel to watch today’s games and all of next week’s second-legs (Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17) without paying anything.

While those are the best options for watching as much Champions League content for as cheap as possible, any live-TV streaming service that includes CBS, TUDN or UniMas will also work.

Among those, three offer a free trial: Fubo (the “Pro” channel plan includes CBS, TUDN and UniMas), YouTube TV (the “Base Plan” includes CBS, TUDN and UniMas) and DirecTV Stream (the “Entertainment” plan and above includes CBS, while “Choice” and up includes UniMas and “Ultimate” and up includes TUDN).

We would recommend going with Fubo since it’s the only live-TV streaming service that includes TUDNXtra1, which is the only way to watch Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund other than Paramount+. But if you’re only interested in watching PSG vs Barcelona, any of those options will work perfectly fine.

How to Watch the PSG vs Barcelona Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re trying to watch the match on any of the aforementioned streaming services from outside of the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN). All of these sites will block your access if they recognize your location as being outside the US, but a VPN hides your location via your IP address and connects you to a digital server in the US, allowing you to sidestep these blocks.

NordVPN is reliable, fast and has over 2,000 servers in the United States alone, making it one of the best options for streaming live sports from abroad. You can also check out our list of the best VPN services and best VPN deals for some other options.

