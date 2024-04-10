 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

PSG vs Barcelona live stream: Can you watch for free?

Tim Keeney
By

In what has become one of the more common Champions League knockout stage matchups, PSG will take on Barcelona in the quarterfinals, with the first leg of their tie kicking off today at Parc des Princes. These sides last met in 2021, with Les Parisiens rolling to a 5-2 aggregate victory in the Round of 16.

The match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS, TUDN and UniMas in the United States. Fortunately, if you don’t have cable or don’t have access to any of those channels, there are also a ton of different ways you can watch a free live stream of the match.

Is There a Free PSG vs Barcelona Live Stream?

Paramount Plus logo on a black background.
Paramount

Every Champions League match–whether it’s on a regular cable TV channel or not–will stream live on Paramount+ in both English and Spanish. It costs just $6 per month, but it also comes with a seven-day free trial if you just want to watch today’s matches without paying anything.

Related

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial if you don’t have it), you can also get Paramount+ through Amazon Channels. This also comes with another seven-day free trial. That means that if you time your free trials correctly, you could use both Paramount+ and the Paramount+ Amazon Channel to watch today’s games and all of next week’s second-legs (Tuesday, April 16 and Wednesday, April 17) without paying anything.

While those are the best options for watching as much Champions League content for as cheap as possible, any live-TV streaming service that includes CBS, TUDN or UniMas will also work.

Among those, three offer a free trial: Fubo (the “Pro” channel plan includes CBS, TUDN and UniMas), YouTube TV (the “Base Plan” includes CBS, TUDN and UniMas) and DirecTV Stream (the “Entertainment” plan and above includes CBS, while “Choice” and up includes UniMas and “Ultimate” and up includes TUDN).

We would recommend going with Fubo since it’s the only live-TV streaming service that includes TUDNXtra1, which is the only way to watch Atletico Madrid vs Dortmund other than Paramount+. But if you’re only interested in watching PSG vs Barcelona, any of those options will work perfectly fine.

How to Watch the PSG vs Barcelona Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you’re trying to watch the match on any of the aforementioned streaming services from outside of the United States, you’ll need a virtual private network (VPN). All of these sites will block your access if they recognize your location as being outside the US, but a VPN hides your location via your IP address and connects you to a digital server in the US, allowing you to sidestep these blocks.

NordVPN is reliable, fast and has over 2,000 servers in the United States alone, making it one of the best options for streaming live sports from abroad. You can also check out our list of the best VPN services and best VPN deals for some other options.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Inter Miami vs Colorado live stream: Can you watch for free?
Lionel Messi seen on a promo for MLS Season Pass on a TV.

With just one win in their last four matches, Inter Miami welcome the Colorado Rapids to Chase Stadium today. Both teams currently sit seventh in their respective conferences on a points-per-match basis, setting this one up as a fairly intriguing early-season matchup.

The match is about to start, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and it will stream exclusively on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV in the United States and Canada. Here's what you need to know about the streaming service, and how to watch Inter Miami vs Colorado.
Watch Inter Miami vs Colorado on MLS Season Pass

Read more
LAFC vs LA Galaxy live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

It's time for the first El Trafico matchup of 2024, as LAFC take on LA Galaxy at BMO Stadium today. Though it's obviously a relatively new rivalry, it has already proven to be one of the fiercest and most competitive in the league. In the 21 previous matchups, the Galaxy have won nine, LAFC have won seven, and five have played to a draw. The aggregate score is 46-45.

This must-watch match is starting very soon, at 7:30 p.m. ET today, and it will be televised nationally on Fox. If you don't have cable, though, we've put together all the different ways you can watch a live stream of El Trafico for free.
Is There a Free LAFC vs LA Galaxy Live Stream?

Read more
NC State vs Purdue live stream: Can you watch for free?
sling tv march madness 2024 ncaa basketball lead image

Seeking to become the first ever 11 seed to advance to the national championship, NC State takes on Zach Edey and No. 1 seed Purdue today at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Either way, it's going to be the first title game in a very long time for someone, as Purdue hasn't been in a national final since 1969, while the Wolfpack haven't been there since their Cinderella run to a championship in 1983.

Read more