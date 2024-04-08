 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Purdue vs UConn live stream: Watch the NCAA Championship for free

Tim Keeney
By

It’s time for the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship. Here’s how to watch Purdue and UConn, two 1-seed teams, face off in the final game.

The game starts at 9:20 p.m. ET today, Monday, April 8, and will be televised on TBS. But if you don’t have cable, there are still some ways you can watch a live stream of the men’s national championship for free.

Is There a Free Purdue vs UConn Live Stream?

YouTube TV on Roku.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

You can watch a live stream of TBS and 70-plus other channels via either YouTube TV‘s “Base Plan” or DirecTV Stream‘s “Entertainment” plan. These are more expensive long-term than any of the other options we cover below, but they’re the only ones that comes with a free trial. With both services, you can watch for free for five days before either cancelling or paying for your first month.

Related

If you haven’t used the March Madness Live app/website yet, you can also watch a live stream of the game for free there. You typically need to sign in to a cable provider in order to watch this way, but you first get a free three-hour preview, which should be plenty of time to watch the game.

Other Ways to Watch the Purdue vs UConn Live Stream

Max logo
Max / Max

Outside of free trials, Max is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game. A subscription to Max costs just $10 per month, and while the game is technically a part of the B/R Sports add-on, that’s currently included with Max at no extra cost. You don’t need to do anything special with your subscription, either. It’s just there.

Not only will you be able to watch the national championship, but you can also watch any NBA game that is televised on TNT or TBS. And with the playoffs right around the corner, that makes this the perfect time to snag a month or two of Max.

For another cheap option, you can check out Sling TV. Though it doesn’t include a free trial, the “Sling Orange” channel package is currently on sale for just $20 for your first month (and then up to $40 per month thereafter).

This, of course, includes TBS for tonight’s national championship, but if you’re also interested in NBA, it comes with TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC), as well. If you then add the “Sports Extra” add-on for another $11 per month to get NBA TV, you have every channel you’ll need to watch every NBA playoff game. This is by far the cheapest way to get all of that.

How to Watch the Purdue vs UConn Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

A virtual private network (VPN) can mask your IP address (thus hiding your location) and connect you to a digital server in another country. This makes it look like you’re in that country, so you can watch US-only content (such as YouTube TV or any of the aforementioned streaming services) from Europe, or Germany-only content from Canada, or Spain-only content from the US, etc.

NordVPN is one of the most reliable VPN’s on the market, plus it doesn’t limit your bandwidth speeds (which is key if you’re planning on streaming live TV while using a VPN) and it’s just really easy to use.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
NC State vs Purdue live stream: Can you watch for free?
sling tv march madness 2024 ncaa basketball lead image

Seeking to become the first ever 11 seed to advance to the national championship, NC State takes on Zach Edey and No. 1 seed Purdue today at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Either way, it's going to be the first title game in a very long time for someone, as Purdue hasn't been in a national final since 1969, while the Wolfpack haven't been there since their Cinderella run to a championship in 1983.

Read more
Athletic Club vs Mallorca live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

It all comes down to this, as Athletic Club and Mallorca clash in the 2024 Copa del Rey final at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville today.

Bilbao have won this competition 23 times in club history but haven't broken through since 1984, losing in the final six straight times since then. Mallorca, on the other hand, have raised the Copa del Rey trophy just once before in 2003.

Read more
Roma vs Lazio live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

With a Top 4 spot still within reach, Roma welcome Lazio to Stadio Olimpico for another edition of the Rome Derby today. It's always thoroughly compelling when these rivals square off, and this one--especially considering each side's current place on the Serie A table--should be no different.

The match is about to start, at 12:00 p.m. ET, and in the United States it steams exclusively on Paramount+. Despite that exclusivity, though, there are actually three different ways you can watch a live stream of the match.
Is There a Free Roma vs Lazio Live Stream?

Read more