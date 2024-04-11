 Skip to main content
Milan vs Roma live stream: Can you watch for free?

Italian foes Milan and Roma meet in a European competition for the first-time ever today, as the Rossoneri welcome Roma to San Siro for the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal.

In the United States, the match starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network, UniMas and TUDN. There are also several different ways you can watch a free live stream.

Is There a Free Milan vs Roma Live Stream?

There are few better deals in streaming than Paramount+ right now. Not only does it have a vast library of on-demand movies and TV shows, but it also includes every single Europa League and Champions League match. All of that, and it’s just $6 per month, which means that $12 will cover the remainder of both major competitions (Europa League final is May 22, while Champions League final is June 1).

Of course, Paramount+ also comes with a free seven-day trial, so if you just want to watch Milan vs Roma and the rest of today’s Europa League matches at no cost, you can do that, too.

If you’ve used up that free trial, you can also get Paramount+ through Amazon Prime Channels or DirecTV Stream. The Amazon Prime option is fairly straightforward with its own seven-day trial, but with DirecTV Stream, you’ll need to add the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME add-on to your base bundle when signing up for your free five-day trial. You’ll then need to head over to the Paramount+ app or website and sign in with your DirecTV Stream credentials to watch the match.

Finally, you can also watch via either Fubo (“Pro” channel package) or YouTube TV (“Base Plan”), which both include CBS Sports Network, UniMas and TUDN.

Fubo comes with a seven-day free trial, and it includes all of the TUDNXtra channels, which are the only TV channels that will have the other three Europa League games today. YouTube TV comes with a five-day free trial.

How to Watch the Milan vs Roma Live Stream from Abroad

A virtual private network (VPN) can hide your IP address/location and connect you to a digital server in the United States, so even if you’re physically located somewhere else, you can stream as if you’re in the US.

NordVPN is safe, fast and really easy to use. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but they will give you a refund at any point within 30 days of signing up, allowing you to try it out risk-free.

