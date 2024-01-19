 Skip to main content
Buy the UFC 297 PPV today and save $55 with this bundle deal

If you’re keen to see the UFC 297 PPV tonight, you seriously need to sign up for this offer. The UFC 297 PPV costs $80 on its own with you needing to be signed up to ESPN+ to buy it. One month of ESPN+ costs $11 however a far better value proposition is to sign up for a year’s worth of ESPN+ at the same time as buying the UFC 297 PPV. That way, you pay $135 for both a year’s worth of ESPN+ and the UFC 297 PPV, It’s a great way of saving $55 across a year plus it gives you access to tons of sports too. Want to know more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should sign up for this ESPN+ deal

UFC 297 should be a fantastic card for UFC fans with the main fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis for the UFC middleweight title. Both have been fairly aggressive in their talk and more ahead of the bout with the pair fighting in the crowds of the last UFC card back in December.

Alongside that, there’s also Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva vying for the UFC bantamweight title, while there are fights between Neil Magny and Mike Malott in the welterweights category, along with Arnold Allen vs Movsar Evloev in the featherweights. This is just scratching the surface of who’s fighting with a stacked card sure to entertain you tonight.

The best way to watch this UFC live stream is to sign up with ESPN+. ESPN+ has become the exclusive home of all things UFC in the last few years but it’s also the home of other sports like college basketball, La Liga soccer, and PGA Golf. There are occasional other major sports too like MLB, NFL, and NBA. One other big highlight is its award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series as well as extensive analysis of all manners of sports.

ESPN+ costs $11 per month on a rolling basis but the better deal here is to commit to a year at the same time as buying the UFC 297 PPV. By doing so, you pay $135 for both which works out at a substantial discount of $55 compared to buying the two items separately. If you love sports, this is a great way to watch a ton of it throughout the year including other MMA and UFC content. ESPN+ works with pretty much all your devices including modern smart TVs, streaming devices, web browsers, and games consoles. Sign up for it today and be all set for UFC 297 later today and a year’s worth of sports coverage too.

