Watch UFC 273 and more with the Disney Bundle

This Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida, MMA fans are getting treated to two championship bouts at UFC 273. Alexander Volkanovski will defend his featherweight title against Chan Sung Jung, while bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will be facing off against former champ Petr Yan in a long-awaited rematch. This is a pay-per-view event, and while you need to sign up for ESPN+ and buy the PPV in order to watch the UFC 273 live stream online, the Disney Bundle might be an even better value.

UFC 273 is the MMA league’s monthly pay-per-view for April, and like all UFC PPV shows, it requires an ESPN+ membership to watch it live. ESPN+ itself costs $7 per month or $70 per year and brings a cornucopia of live and on-demand sports content to compatible mobile devices, smart TVs, streaming sticks, web browsers, and gaming consoles. ESPN+ gives sports lovers and fight fans a lot to chew on and it’s by far the best way to watch UFC fights online, but if you like to stream other entertainment as well, then the Disney Bundle is worth the upgrade.

The Disney Bundle includes ESPN+ as well as Disney+ and basic Hulu for $14 per month, which saves you more than 30% on the combined prices of these three streaming services. Along with ESPN+ content like UFC fights, the Disney Bundle gets you access to the full catalog of Disney+ movies, Disney+ shows, Hulu shows, Hulu movies, Hulu original series, and Disney+ exclusives like The Mandalorian and Loki, among many others. That’s a boatload of entertainment for just $14 per month.

Of course, if you’re here, then you’re looking to watch UFC 273 online this weekend, which means now’s the time to sign up for the Disney Bundle or ESPN+ if you haven’t already. UFC 273 is kicking off the second quarter of 2022 in a big way, bringing two championship bouts on Saturday’s main card: Alexander “The Great” Volkanovski (23-1) is defending the featherweight title for the third time as the main event, with his challenger being Chan Sung “The Korean Zombie” Jung (17-6).

The co-main event is no less high-stakes, as former bantamweight champ Petr “No Mercy” Yan (16-2) will get a shot at reclaiming his title against current champion Aljamain “Funk Master” Sterling (20-3). Yan lost the belt in their last match at UFC 259 around this time last year when he was disqualified after delivering an illegal knee to Sterling’s head. The two were supposed to have a rematch last fall, but Sterling had to pull out due to lingering issues relating to his neck injury and the surgery he underwent to correct it. The former champion is the strong favorite to win this bout, but if you want to watch UFC 273 online live and see how it all goes down on Saturday, now’s the time to sign up for the Disney Bundle and grab your UFC 273 pay-per-view ticket.

