On Sunday, November 6, skateboarding fans everywhere will tune in to watch the Street League Skating Super Crown, which is streaming on ESPN+ live from Rio de Janeiro. The World Championship women’s event will kick off at 5:30 a.m. PT, and men’s will follow it up at noon PT.

How to watch the Street League Skating Super Crown in the U.S.

This Sunday, November 6, the Street League Skating Super Crown is headed exclusively to ESPN+. If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, all you have to do is log in to start watching, however, if you have yet to sign up for ESPN+, you have two options. The first is that you can choose to sign up for ESPN+ exclusively for only $10 per month. If you’re strictly a sports fan and that makes up the majority of what you watch, then an ESPN+ subscription might be the best option for you.

Alternatively, for many people, the Disney+ bundle may actually be a much better deal. For only $14 per month, you can gain access to everything that ESPN+ has to offer as well as full access to Hulu and Disney+. That’s a huge value! The addition of Hulu and Disney+ for only an additional $4 per month feels like a no-brainer. So, if you’re considering subscribing to ESPN+ for the first time, you should definitely consider the Disney+ bundle.

How to watch the Street League Skating Super Crown from abroad

If you’re excited to check out the Street League Skating Super Crown this Sunday and you’re planning to tune in from the United States, once you’ve signed up for ESPN+ all that is left for you to do is log in. However, if you’re not going to be in the states this Sunday, you’ll have to take one extra step to ensure that you can watch the Super Crown. Before you can stream the event, you’ll want to sign up for a VPN provider, like NordVPN. Most streaming platforms limit the content that’s available based on the country you’re visiting. With a VPN provider, you can trick websites into thinking you’re located in the United States even when you’re traveling abroad. So, once you’ve signed up for NordVPN you can start watching whatever you want whenever you want from anywhere in the world, including the Street League Skating Super Crown this weekend.

