NordVPN Chrome Extension: What is it, and how to use it

If you’ve just signed up to the best VPN out there — NordVPN — you want to know how to use it effectively. One of the simplest methods of using it is to install the NordVPN Chrome extension to your web browser so that you get all the benefits of a VPN without having to think twice about setting it up.

If you have no idea where to start, read on while we take you through everything you need to know about the NordVPN Chrome extension and how to get started with it.

What is the NordVPN Chrome extension?

The NordVPN Chrome extension is NordVPN’s way of making everything very simple. By adding it to Google Chrome, you get safe browsing with no slowdown while using your favorite web browser without needing to do anything complicated.

It takes moments to set up the Chrome extension VPN and it works on Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chromebook devices so everyone is protected.

The NordVPN extension blocks ads and malicious sites with CyberSec security. It also secures your IP by disabling the WebRTC protocol so no one can spy on what you’re doing online. There are no bandwidth limits or speed issues, so your browsing goes just as smoothly as before.

Via the Chrome extension, NordVPN connects you to the ideal server that is currently available to keep you safe but speedy.

Is the NordVPN Chrome extension free?

Is NordVPN free? No, unfortunately not. That’s a similar story for the NordVPN Chrome extension which is also not free.

While it is possible to download the NordVPN extension from the Google Chrome web store for free, you still need a NordVPN subscription to be able to use it.

It’s possible to sign up for NordVPN on a monthly or yearly basis with substantial discounts available on annual plans. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee if you simply want to try the service out for a short period of time. There’s no need to sign up before downloading the extension either as you can sign up via it instead.

How to install the NordVPN Chrome extension

Installing the NordVPN Chrome extension is pretty simple and nearly identical to installing other extensions.

Go to the Google Chrome Web Store to find the extension. Click Add to Chrome to install it.

Once it is installed, the NordVPN logo will appear in the upper right corner of your browser. Click on it then click on Login to enter your details.

From there, click Quick Connect to connect to what NordVPN considers to be the fastest server available at that time. Alternatively, you can click Search for a Specific Country if you need to choose a certain country’s servers.

It’s also possible to change settings such as disabling the automatic ad blocker. To do so, click the gear logo in the upper right corner of the extension.

Any time you’re connected to the VPN, a green light is displayed in the top right corner too. To disconnect, simply click Disconnect to switch off your VPN connection.

