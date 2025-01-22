What does a VPN do? Here’s what they are and how Surfshark can help

Table of Contents Table of Contents What does a VPN do at the most basic level? What does a VPN do when it comes as a full service?

Between statewide site bans, some streaming services not playing all content in all areas, and the increasing worry that the US may block outside content, you may have an increasing interest in getting one of the best VPNs. Here, we’re going to look at these problems and what a VPN does to help. We’ll also consider how every VPN service offers different extras, creating a unique package.

It can be intense to go through each and every feature, so we’ll be looking at Surfshark as a case study. One advantage of this is that Surfshark has a free trial, which is fairly unusual in the world of paid VPN services. Go ahead and tap the button below to try Surfshark on your own (again, it has a free trial) and see if it solves your problems, or keep reading to learn what a VPN does and how complimentary features (such as the ones from Surfshark) really pull the whole service together into something you can get a whole lot of mileage out of.

What does a VPN do at the most basic level?

A basic VPN essentially runs your data connection to a target site via a third party IP address. You can think of it like having a P.O. box, or rather a network of P.O. boxes across the country and world. And target websites are none the wiser. If you live in Tennessee but use a VPN’s Italian server, suddenly you’ll be browsing the web as if you’re in Italy.

But what does a VPN do to protect your privacy? First of all, your ISP can no longer see what sites you visit (though they will know that you are surfing via a VPN, which is totally fine). Next, many VPN services encrypt your data so it is difficult for even them to get your information. In other words, a VPN increases your privacy by leaving less of a digital trail behind when you surf the net.

What does a VPN do when it comes as a full service?

As it so turns out, a VPN rarely exists in a vacuum. When you pay for a service, you typically get more out of it. Let’s take a look at Surfshark as an example service.

If you go through our Surfshark review, you’ll see that a fast-working VPN service that covers multiple devices is just one part of the whole. The VPN includes ad blocking services, and (depending on your payment tier) a private email generator, antivirus protection, credit card and ID alerts, malware protection, and personal information removal from data broker sites. As it is, many people interested in a VPN are like you — they’re interested in privacy across the board, not just a simple VPN service.

Additionally, one of the best parts of services like these is just how affordable they are. Surfshark, even at the highest subscription level, runs for just a few dollars a month from you. So be sure to check it out if you want to see what a VPN does for you.