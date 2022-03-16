  1. Computing
Does ExpressVPN work on a Chromebook?

Jennifer Allen
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for many users thanks to its fast speeds, great features, and extensive server count. But how about if you need to use it with your Chromebook? With a very different operating system from Windows or MacOS, you might be mistaken for thinking you can’t easily use ExpressVPN on your Chromebook. Read on and we’ll take you through everything you need to know about using ExpressVPN on a Chromebook and what features are still available to you when using ChromeOS.

A woman sitting in front of an open Chromebook laptop.

ExpressVPN promises that it works with pretty much every Chromebook model including Acer, HP, Google, Asus, Samsung, and much more.

One of the best parts about ExpressVPN for Chromebooks is it’s incredibly easy to set up. All you need to do is sign up for an account, download the app for Android, and you can connect to a server within seconds.

By doing so, you’re able to connect to servers around the world via the OpenVPN protocol. It’s the ideal way to keep safe while browsing online with your Chromebook. Many Chromebook users are likely to be connecting to public Wi-Fi networks so it’s important to be extra secure. Not sure what a VPN is? We’ve got you covered with a deep dive. Simply put, you need one to keep extra safe while online.

Uses for ExpressVPN on a Chromebook

Just bought a Chromebook and planning on installing ExpressVPN? It’s useful to know what features and benefits it provides. Luckily, they’re just as substantial as if you use a Windows or Mac-based computer.

Using ExpressVPN on a Chromebook means that your browsing activity is encrypted with AES 256-bit encryption. It won’t be possible for your ISP or anyone else to see what you’re browsing with ExpressVPN maintaining a strict no-logs policy. That’s particularly useful if you’re using a public Wi-Fi network but wish to use online banking services or other similarly security-conscious apps and sites.

In addition, ExpressVPN provides great speeds so it’s ideal if you regularly download a lot of files. A Network Lock feature blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops suddenly.

Other features also include the ability to bypass ISP throttling. That means if you watch a lot of streaming content or download many files, you won’t suffer from your ISP limiting your bandwidth for excessive use. It’s also possible to avoid geo-restrictions through ExpressVPN so you can watch services like Netflix or Hulu from other countries, viewing the content available elsewhere.

The same feature also works well if you’re traveling to a country that has some censorship online. By using ExpressVPN, you can ‘trick’ your Chromebook into thinking it’s in your original country, thereby circumventing any censorship issues in the country you’re staying in.

ExpressVPN for Chromebook effectively makes your already highly secure system even safer, no matter what networks you may be browsing through. With Chromebooks being so highly portable, it’s likely you’ll need some extra safety when connecting to various different networks over time.

