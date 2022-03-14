Does ExpressVPN Work with Netflix?

ExpressVPN is one of the best VPN services around thanks to offering good speeds and effective privacy, all at a great price. One of its best features is its ability to allow you to dodge georestrictions when browsing online or using streaming services. That means you can ‘move’ locations accessing the content of other localized versions of services like Netflix without ever leaving your home. ExpressVPN works fairly well with Netflix, so we’ve taken a look at what you need to know.

Of course, if you’re already confused, it’s a good idea to learn all about what a VPN is. It’s a tool that effectively creates a tunnel between you and the internet you’re accessing. By doing so, the data you transmit is far more securely protected but it also means that you can circumvent geoblocks. These geoblocks mean that — for instance — if you’re in the United States, you can only access the U.S. side of Netflix without being able to view another country’s selection.

By using ExpressVPN, you can change your location to view Netflix (and other streaming services) as if you were physically located at that place. To do so, all you need to do is choose a different VPN server, such as by choosing a UK-based one, then connecting to Netflix through it. Whether you’re using ExpressVPN via your laptop or through a streaming device like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, you can change your location easily enough.

U.K. Netflix has some exclusives you can’t see on regular U.S. Netflix. For instance, you can watch classic movies like A Few Good Men and American Graffiti on there. Alternatively, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is on U.K. Netflix when it’s a Hulu exclusive in the U.S. The U.S. version of The Office and Parks and Recreation is also available there.

If you want to try other countries, the benefits keep coming. Netflix Japan has some fantastic Japanese content including the classic movie Rashomon and many anime films like Wolf Children and The Promised Neverland. Movies like Rosemary’s Baby and 2001: A Space Odyssey are on the service too.

Australian Netflix has British comedies, Detectorists and Black Books, while Canadian Netflix offers many classic movies like Pulp Fiction, The Shawshank Redemption, and Silence of the Lambs. European countries like The Netherlands offer up Joker, Shutter Island, and all the Lord of the Rings movies.

It’s a good idea to experiment and see what different nations offer in terms of streaming content. Across the world, there is a wide variety of different movies and shows that can captivate your attention, all thanks to being able to use ExpressVPN to change your location.

Using ExpressVPN can also be beneficial if you are traveling abroad. Headed somewhere for work and you want to be able to access your home nation’s Netflix? You can do so by choosing a VPN server back home rather than being stuck with whatever country you happen to be in.

Flexibility is the key with ExpressVPN and using it to access different versions of Netflix. It’s a great way of getting the absolute most from your Netflix account.

Editors' Recommendations