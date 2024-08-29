Hopefully, you know this already, but you really shouldn’t be browsing the web without using a VPN and the same is true for your family. Why? Because so many entities are tracking your data and information it’s pure insanity. In the interest of your own privacy and safety, and anyone in your household, you should absolutely spring for a premium VPN. Of course, the next question is which one do you use and what’s the difference between them? A decentralized VPN like Mysterium VPN is one of your best options. A decentralized VPN is far superior to a traditional VPN because the remote servers you connect to are not on a centrally controlled network of servers in a managed data center. Instead, you’re connecting peer-to-peer, which eliminates the possibility of IP logging, further increasing your privacy and security. But here’s the best part, Mysterium VPN’s plans are reasonably priced and affordable. Even more so if you use the exclusive code TRENDS15 at checkout to save 15% on 6-month, 1-year, and 2-year plans.

Why shop this Mysterium VPN deal on a leading decentralized VPN

To break it down: A VPN or virtual private network masks your original IP address by assigning you another remote IP from elsewhere. Generally, when you connect to the server you can choose where the remote IP is located, and it will appear to anyone logging IP addresses that you are located where the server is, sometimes in a completely different country. This is good for several reasons. It disconnects the logging of any browsing activity related to your general IP. Hackers and would-be snoopers cannot identify your standard IP, meaning they can’t locate where you really live. Moreover, you can often bypass region locks or restrictions, like when streaming services block access to certain content even though you already pay a subscription.

Decentralized VPNs, like Mysterium VPN, take that a step further. Traditional VPNs often connect you through remote servers located in a centralized data center. Because of this, they often keep logs of what IP is assigned to whom, and sometimes even what activity is associated with those IPs. Through a verbal threat or court order, those logs can be obtained and used to track your browsing habits and activity back to you. Decentralized VPNs, by nature, do not keep or retain any of these logs. So you get genuine, full-time privacy while connected.

With Mysterium VPN you can change your IP address at any time, with unlimited IP rotations, taking advantage of military-grade encryption for all data streams. If you run into any issues or have questions, Mysterium VPN offers 24/7 support via chat or email. All plans support up to six device connections with a strict no-logs policy and are powered by residential IPs — that’s the decentralized feature in action. There are over 20,300 servers across over 135 countries. App downloads or connections are available on a wide variety of platforms, including Android, Apple, Mac, Windows, and Chrome.

Right now, Mysterium VPN is honoring an exclusive deal for Digital Trends’ readers. When you use code TRENDS15 at checkout, you’ll save 15% on 6-month, 1-year, and 2-year plans. To put that into perspective, the two-year plan is $3.19 per month or $77 per year for the first two years. With the code that drops to $65 per year, or about $2.70 per month. For the amount of features and protection offered that is one heck of a deal.